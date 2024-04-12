Nov 18, 2023; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Parker Valby of Florida wins the women's race in 18:55.2 during the NCAA cross country championships at Panorama Farms. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s Parker Valby Breaks 10,000-Meter Run Record

Victoria Kitchens April 12, 2024 Feature Sports News, Gators Track and Field, NCAA, Track and Field 37 Views

Florida track and field distance athlete Parker Valby set a collegiate record in the 10,000-meter run at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday night. The redshirt junior ran 30:50.43, crushing the previous record by 28 seconds.

A Winning Year

Valby saw major success in the indoor season, winning three individual NCAA championship titles. The 2024 National Women’s Runner of the Year was awarded two first-team All-American honors.

No stranger to setting records, she broke the 5,000-meter record in the indoor season twice this year. She secured the indoor 5,000 title by breaking her own record.

After ending last year with a first-place finish and NCAA title in the 5,000, she continues to dominate in the outdoor season. Valby was named to the Bowerman Women’s Mid-Outdoor Watch List earlier this week.

Bryan Clay Invitational

One of six Gator athletes to attend the meet in Azusa, California, Valby made her debut in the 10,000. In her first time out, the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Champion beat the rest of the field by over two minutes to secure the win and the record.

Her teammate Allison Wilson set a personal record by running 33:34.95 in the event, placing 14th. In the 3,000, Elise Thorner also achieved a personal record and set a school record of 9:28.49.

Long-Standing Record

For the first time in 14 years, a new face owns the 10,000 collegiate record. Iowa State’s Lisa Uhl had the record with a time of 31:18.07.

Valby is now fifth in the world this year and the 11th fastest American woman to run the 10,000. She is one of 13 American women to run faster than 31 minutes in the event.

Up Next

While she will not run in Florida’s Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, Valby could hit the track again in the Mt. Sac Relays on April 17.

 

Tags

About Victoria Kitchens

Gainesville native Victoria Kitchens attends the University of Florida. She is a first-year Journalism major with a specialization in Sports and Media.

Check Also

Gators

Gators Host Pepsi Florida Relays

Gators Track and Field is hosting their first of three outdoor home meets this season …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties