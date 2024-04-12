Florida’s Parker Valby Breaks 10,000-Meter Run Record

Share Facebook

Florida track and field distance athlete Parker Valby set a collegiate record in the 10,000-meter run at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday night. The redshirt junior ran 30:50.43, crushing the previous record by 28 seconds.

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐁𝐘 𝟏𝟎𝐊 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 🤯 WHAT. CAN'T. SHE. DO.#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/mOpbpQ7xID — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 12, 2024

A Winning Year

Valby saw major success in the indoor season, winning three individual NCAA championship titles. The 2024 National Women’s Runner of the Year was awarded two first-team All-American honors.

No stranger to setting records, she broke the 5,000-meter record in the indoor season twice this year. She secured the indoor 5,000 title by breaking her own record.

After ending last year with a first-place finish and NCAA title in the 5,000, she continues to dominate in the outdoor season. Valby was named to the Bowerman Women’s Mid-Outdoor Watch List earlier this week.

Parker Valby🤝Bowerman Watch List Congrats to Parker on being named to @thebowerman Women's Mid-Outdoor Watch List!👀 📰https://t.co/wgdYyOgpFC#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hu4MTVSZTY — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 10, 2024

Bryan Clay Invitational

One of six Gator athletes to attend the meet in Azusa, California, Valby made her debut in the 10,000. In her first time out, the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Champion beat the rest of the field by over two minutes to secure the win and the record.

Her teammate Allison Wilson set a personal record by running 33:34.95 in the event, placing 14th. In the 3,000, Elise Thorner also achieved a personal record and set a school record of 9:28.49.

Long-Standing Record

For the first time in 14 years, a new face owns the 10,000 collegiate record. Iowa State’s Lisa Uhl had the record with a time of 31:18.07.

Valby is now fifth in the world this year and the 11th fastest American woman to run the 10,000. She is one of 13 American women to run faster than 31 minutes in the event.

Watch @parker_valby as she becomes the NCAA Record Holder and the 13th woman in American HISTORY to ever run sub-31:00.00 in the 10,000m! All accomplished in her 10,000m debut! #GoGators 🐊 | 📺 https://t.co/nBZ9vlZ0iz pic.twitter.com/WYDtPpOIKS — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 12, 2024

Up Next

While she will not run in Florida’s Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, Valby could hit the track again in the Mt. Sac Relays on April 17.