NFL Draft Under Two Weeks Away

Share Facebook

Twitter

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, marking a notable chance for the future of prospects and franchises to achieve success.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Max Chadwick joined Sports Scene with Steve Russell Thursday to discuss team strategies, quarterback prospects and Ricky Pearsall.

Draft Mindset

The 2024 receiver class headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze could potentially be one of the better classes in recent NFL history apart from 2021 which featured Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle among others. Outside the receivers likely taken in the first round, names like Xavier Worthy and Javon Baker are among a handful of receivers who could go early in Day 2.

The offensive tackle position is strong as well with experts predicting up to seven being taken in the first round.

With a draft class deep in multiple positions across the board, player availability could potentially alter the direction teams might go with their selections.

Quarterback Class

The top of the quarterback class is fairly certain. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels round out the top three at the position.

After trading Justin Fields to the Steelers last month, the Bears are more than likely ready to select Williams with the first pick in the draft. Most projections have Maye following to the Commanders, and Daniels to the Patriots. Past that, it becomes tricky.

In recent weeks, J.J McCarthy’s projections have skyrocketed. From being a projected late first rounder, to now a potential top five pick, his stock has risen. His former college coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s now with the Chargers, even called him “the best quarterback in the draft.”

The Vikings are a potential landing spot for McCarthy after trading for another first round pick. They now hold No. 11 and No. 23 picks. Mock drafts have them trading up to the fourth spot, potentially foreshadowing a busy draft night across the league.

Gators in the Draft

Receiver Ricky Pearsall highlights this year’s Gator draft prospects. He recorded 65 receptions for 965 yards and four touchdowns in his last season with the Gators.

Pearsall’s draft stock has risen after his performance in the NFL Combine and has trended upwards in mock drafts. He sits just inside the top 10 in PFF’s receiver positional rankings and as the No. 38 overall pick in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft.

Up Next

The NFL Draft takes place from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.