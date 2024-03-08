Gators to Compete at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Share Facebook

The Gators men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to begin competition at the NCAA Indoor Championships Friday.

Fourteen Gators qualified for the event as individuals. The fourth-ranked men’s team is also bringing a 4x400m team, while the No. 2 women will compete in a distance medley relay (DMR).

Success in the SEC

At the SEC Indoor Championships, several Gators took home hardware in their individual races. The Florida men and women each placed second for their efforts as a team.

Breaking the meet, school and facility records, distance runner Parker Valby took the 3,000m title at the SECs with a time of 8:42.29. She remains a top contender for the Bowerman, as she was named First Team All-SEC and the SEC Indoor Track and Field Women’s Co-Runner of the Year.

ParkHER 💁‍♀️ Congrats @parker_valby on being named @SEC Indoor Track & Field Women’s Co-Runner of the Year!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/fgtTVkiSlW — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 6, 2024

Flomena Asekol, Grace Stark and Claire Bryant each got the gold in their events at the SEC meet and received First Team honors.

After his fast finish in the 1,600m run, Parvej Khan took home the gold with a time of 4:00.18. The freshman distance runner achieved an All-SEC First Team selection.

Wanya McCoy also took home an All-SEC First Team honor after winning the 200m dash. The Clemson transfer placed first in front of his teammate Robert Gregory, with only 0.02 seconds separating them.

A total of 18 Gators were named to All-SEC teams.

National Competition

The Gators typically see most of their team success during the outdoor season. Florida last achieved indoor titles when the women won in 2022 and the men in 2019.

Because of its strong outing at the SEC meet, Florida will have 14 individuals and two relay teams work to get the gold to finish off the indoor season.

Shipping up to Boston 🚢 Here are the @FloridaGators that have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships THIS WEEKEND‼️#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/5R9kdxL3oJ — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 4, 2024

This three-day competition began with the weight throw in Boston Thursday night. The Gators begin quest for another indoor championship at the TRACK at New Balance at 4 p.m. Friday.