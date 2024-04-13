Gators Men’s Tennis Falls Short Against Razorbacks

Share Facebook

The Gators men’s tennis team fell just short of a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks, 4-3, Friday on the road.

Doubles

The Razorbacks served up Saturday night with a win in doubles. Melvin Manuel-Alan Sau Franco defeated Florida’s Henry Jefferson-Jeremy Jin 7-5.

Arkansas clinched the doubles point after No. 47 Bozo Barun-Jared Horwood took down No. 31 Nate Bonetto-Aidan Kim 7-6 (7-2).

Singles

The Gators (11-10, 5-6 SEC) took back some momentum to start off singles play.

Nate Bonetto defeated Stefano Savva in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

Bonetto ties the dual match at 1-1 Bonetto (UF) def. Savva (ARK) 6-0, 6-4#GoGators 🎾🐊 pic.twitter.com/AetG4BRpOw — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) April 13, 2024

But Arkansas’s Barun, responded, winning his match 7-5, 6-1 against Jeremy Jin to give Arkansas the 2-1 lead.

Kevin Edengren tied the match 2-2 with 6-3, 6-4 win over Karol Kajin.

But, Arkansas (19-9, 5-6) took the lead yet again, with Manuel taking down Adithya Ganesan 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

With their backs against the wall, it was a much-needed point from Tanapatt Nirundorn. He defeated Benedikt Emesz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 to tie the match at 3-3.

HUGE POINT FROM T!!! Nirundorn (UF) def. Emesz (ARK) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) We are tied at 3-3! Court two still up for grabs. #GoGators 🎾🐊 pic.twitter.com/hQObqpAp19 — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) April 13, 2024

But, the Razorbacks cliched the final point and the match win after Gerard Planelles defeated Kim 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Up Next

The Gators will close their regular season with an 11 a.m. match Sunday against South Carolina (13-12, 4-7).