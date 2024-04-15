Caitlin Clark Headlines WNBA Draft

Share Facebook

Tonight is the night that players like Caitlin Clark have been looking forward to since they first picked up a basketball – the WBNA draft.

It is players like Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink that are making this one of the most anticipated WBNA drafts in years. Clark is practically a lock as the first overall pick to the Indiana Fever. And for the first time ever, there will be fans at the draft. The draft is set to take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans.

However, the real intrigue of the draft will truly begin with the second pick, which belongs to Los Angeles Sparks. Brink and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson have been in discussion as the second player to go in the draft. Following the second pick is Chicago. Then, the Sparks are back for the No.4 pick as well.

The Chicago Sky also traded up one spot to snag No.7 from Minnesota. Now, they have the third and seventh spot, and received Nikolina Milic from Minnesota.

With some of women's college basketball players being newcomers, the league is anticipating bigger turnouts than ever before. Here are six players to watch ahead of the WNBA draft. https://t.co/L3J1XA39XT — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 15, 2024

Women’s Basketball Popularity Rising

Along with being stars on the court, it is impact players like Clark and Reese that are actively increasing the popularity of women’s basketball.

Clark is largely credited with bringing millions of new fans to women’s basketball. She’s a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in for the NCAA Tournament championship game. Her star power has drawn people to travel thousands of miles just to watch her play. The phenomenon of Clark’s impact even has a name now: The Caitlin Clark Effect.

The Caitlin Clark Effect Heads to the WNBA Draft

It’s no secret that Clark’s popularity skyrocketed this past season. Now, she is partnered with top brands like State Farm and Nike.

The 22-year-old is breaking records, and attracting mounds of attention in doing so. This past season, Clark broke countless records, including the record for most three-point shots made in a single season. The record previously belonged to professional player Steph Curry.

Clark’s jersey was also recently retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes.

There will never be another @CaitlinClark22 & there will never be another 2️⃣2️⃣. The #Hawkeyes will retire Clark's No. 22. pic.twitter.com/bTyWRXwJir — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 10, 2024

The 2024 WNBA Draft is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.