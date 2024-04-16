Parker Valby Named NCAA Athlete of the Week

Share Facebook

Florida Gator Parker Valby captured the spotlight as she has been named Athlete of the Week after setting a new record for the NCAA.

Continues to amaze 🤩 Congrats @parker_valby on being named @USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/qZiD645Olr — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 15, 2024

NCAA Record

Valby, 21, has received the 2023-’24 NCAA weekly honors award for the 2024 season. The first time she won was during a cross-country meet; now, she stamps her name at the outdoor track and field event. Valby accomplished this via the USTFCA NCAA Division 1 as the women’s Athlete of the Week.

Valby is quite the speed demon on the track and continues to pour it on for the Gators. This is the second time Valby has added Athlete of the Week to her resume.

Speed Prowess

Valby has been a dynamic spark for the Gators on the track and has crossed the finish line in style. With an astonishing time of 30:50.43 at the Bryan Clay Invitational, she shaved 28 seconds off Lisa Uhl’s prior record of 31:18.07. That record held its own right and stood alone since 201o and faced no immense challenge until now.

That record went unbroken for 14 years, and now the title belongs to Valby.

Parker Valby Smashes Collegiate 10,000 Meter Record https://t.co/wt4O7Y1xTx — Runner's World (@runnersworld) April 13, 2024

Splits

Valby has been a versatile asset for this Gators roster. Her splits stood out immensely with a 15:30 and 15:20 in the first and second halves of the race.

Reaching for the history books, Valby became the 31st woman in American History to shatter 31 minutes in the 10,000m. Her quick agility and stamina was pivotal in this event, and her time now ranks No.5 in the world in 2o24.

It’s been quite a success story for a star-studded athlete, who has been a key factor for the Gators.

With this honor for Valby, she joins elite company on a list that features Anna Hall, Yanis David and Shayla Sanders. These track runners made the list for their explosive running ability and being a speed threat around the track. Having the spotlight is an amazing opportunity and capture’s Valby’s success as a Gator.