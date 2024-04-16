Lakers, Pelicans Go Head-to-head to Kickoff NBA Play-in

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 2024 NBA play-in kicks off tonight with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lakers Season Recap

The Lakers wrapped up their 2023-’24 season with a 47-35 record, securing the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

As the Lakers begin to embark on their third play-in appearance, Lebron James and Anthony Davis have locked in with a high defensive ceiling. Los Angeles may have the upper edge as they concluded the regular season with ease, clobbering the Pelicans 124-108. Now that the Lakers got an early preview, they’ll hope to keep their foot on the gas pedal with a goal to repeat that effort.

For the lethal duo of James and Davis, it is tough to stop on the offensive end. Most notably, James has led the league in points scored in the fourth quarter. This comes as no surprise considering his elite prowess and dynamic ability to be a versatile asset on the court. In the final stretch of the regular season, James was impeccable, averaging 27.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists during 10 games.

The king is on a mission and is seeking to help propel this Lakers team to a championship.

Fourth Quarter King — LeBron led the league in points during the fourth frame this season. pic.twitter.com/4dQ79eFEwv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 16, 2024

Pelicans Play-in Bound

One of the main reasons behind the Pelicans ability to remain afloat has been Zion Williamson. The former Duke star has revitalized his basketball career with a strong campaign on the court. He has collected 70-games up and down to court and stitched together an average of 22.9 points per game.

Williamson has been plagued by injuries throughout his early tenure with New Orleans. Subsequently, he has crated his career around in the right direction and is aiming to make a run this tournament. Due the Pelicans success and a ticket punched into the play-in, Williamson has been a key component with playoff basketball on the horizon.

Williamson torched the Lakers on the glass, capturing eight rebounds just two days ago and is bound to make an instant impact.

Game-time

It is an exciting time for the NBA, as games open up tonight around the West.