Gators Rewind: SEC Men’s Athlete of the Week

Taking a rewind of the Florida Gators Athlete of the Week, Sean Dixon-Bodie holds the distinguished recognition via the SEC. The Gators success was backed up by Dixon-Bodie, who continues to build upon his resume with yet another accolade.

Sky walkin’ Sean Dixon-Bodie was named @SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after his performance this weekend!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/VLZ8gIEgq0 — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 2, 2024

Athlete of the Week

Dixon-Bodie, a junior, was presented with the top honor courtesy of the SEC for his outstanding performance. The Gators coveted young runner was in full command on his home territory, competing in his first outdoor season. During the men’s triple, Dixon-Bodie made headlines for his mark of 16.68m/54’8.75.”

However, there was a minor hiccup that prevented the young Gator from holding solo possession of UF all-time top 10. On the flip side, his jump during the event slated him at No.2 in the NCAA for a 16.25m/53’3,75.”

Competition

Dixon-Bodie was quite impressive to say the least and, notably, made yet another splash en route to his SEC recognition.

Dixon-Bodie showed off his speed as he recorded a second place finish, overtopping a former Gator and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Christian Taylor throughout the duration of the event.

Flashback

Looking back at Dixon-Bodie’s track tenure, he began his collegiate track and field career representing the LSU Tigers, but wanted to leap to new heights in The Swamp. During his brief stint with the Purple & Gold, he translated his success over to the Orange & Blue. Evidently, being named athlete of the week is an achievement especially since he made an instant impact with this crew.

For a star-studded Gators roster, Dixon-Bodie is now mixed into a national championship track program where he can further build upon his staggering success.

Records

During the 2023-’24 season, Dixon-Bodie has recorded numerous accolades pertaining to the matchups on the indoor track. A ’23 Indoor Second Team All-American triple jump and a ’24 Indoor First Team All-American Triple Jump is top notch to secure an utter dominate resume.

The Gators have to continue to make high accomplishments and surround themselves as one of the best teams in the NCAA for track.