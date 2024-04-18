Gator Men’s Tennis Competing At SEC Tournament

Share Facebook

The seven seed Florida Gators men’s tennis team is playing Thursday against 10 seed Vanderbilt in the SEC Championship in Baton Rouge, La.

Doubles teams will for Florida (12-10 overall, 6-6 SEC) include: Nate Bonetto/Aidan Kim, Tanapatt Nirundorn/Adhithya Ganesan and Kevin Edengren/Jeremy Jin.

Making appearances in singles matches: Jeremy Jin, Aidan Kim, Nate Bonetto, Adhithya Ganesan, Tanapatt Nirundorn, and Kevin Edengren.

Regular-Season Play

The Gators concluded their regular seas9on ranked No. 25.

They started the season with three straight wins in the Fighting Illini Invite in Delray Beach, including wins against The Citadel, North Florida and Southern Methodist University.

Key SEC wins included the defeat of Vanderbilt, Georgia and Ole Miss. The Gators made a buzz with two back-to-back upsets vs. No.12 Texas A&M and No.25 Louisiana State.

Catching an Eye

Going into the SEC tournament, freshman Aidan Kim will be one to look out for. Kim was named the No.2 overall recruit of the 2023 class, according to Tennis Recruiting Network.

As a pair, Kim and junior Nate Bonetto have taken hold of Florida’s success in doubles matches.

In the last match leading up to the conference tournament, the duo took down South Carolina’s No.13 pair in a 7-6 set, making this their highest-ranked win this season.

What’s On the Line

The young, six-freshmen team will face elite competition. Florida last won a conference title in 2021-22 season, following a 26-3 season.