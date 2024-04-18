Gators Baseball In Key SEC Series at Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

The Gators will take on No.13 Vanderbilt today at 6 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.

🚨 TIME CHANGE 🚨 Thursday’s series opener at Vanderbilt has been moved up to 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET due to expected inclement weather. Game one will now air on SEC Network. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/2FYt4mGzuM — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 18, 2024

Gators Baseball This Season

The Gators are on a two-game winning streak after wins over South Carolina last weekend and Jacksonville on Tuesday. The Gators are 19-17 overall and 7-8 in the SEC.

Vanderbilt Baseball This Season

Vanderbilt (27-10) is coming off four consecutive road games and sits at 8-7 in SEC play. The teams are fourth and fifth in the SEC East standings, respectively. Vandy previously swept Lipcomb 15-4.

History Of Series

Florida leads the all-time series 147-81-1 since there first meeting in 1927. The longest win streak was from 1960-1969, when Florida won 21 games in a row. The last time the two teams met was in the SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala., in 2023. The Gators won the first game on May 25, 6-3, then lost the second game on May 27, 11-6.

The Last Time Teams Met In Gainesville

The last time these two teams met in Gator territory was a three-game series in May 2023. Florida won all three games. Wyatt Langford did great on offense with two home runs , one double and four RBIs. Jac Caglianone tied his personal best with nine strikeouts.

The Last Time in Nashville

The last time the two sides met at Hawkins Field was in 2022, when Vandy won two of three games. The three games in 2022 were decided by a total of four runs.

Florida freshman Brandon Neely fired a career-high 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball while picking up a personal-best seven strikeouts in the winning effort.

Network Coverage

Today’s game (SEC Network) was moved up because of a threat of inclement weather. Game 2 Friday is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Saturday’s finale is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will stream on SEC Network+. All games will be carried on ESPN 98.1-FM and 850-AM WRUF.

UF will go with Neely (1-1, 5.58 ERA) vs. Vandy righty Bryce Cunningham (4-2, 4.70) on the mound today.