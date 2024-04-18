Heat Relinquish Halftime Lead, Fall to 76ers in Play-In Game

Share Facebook

Heat fans are probably experiencing a mix of déjà vu and disappointment Thursday morning after Miami’s play-in loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night.

Similar to last year, the Heat will once again have to fight for the No. 8 spot in the postseason in an elimination play-in game. This time, though, they’ll face the Chicago Bulls for the chance to play the No. 1 Celtics.

Taking it back home for another shot at the playoffs pic.twitter.com/AGSc8vxwyK — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 18, 2024

How it Happened

The Heat entered the game without starting guard Terry Rozier and 3-point threat forward Duncan Robinson, but it looked like that wouldn’t stop them early in the game. The dominant zone defense made up for any offensive woes.

The 76ers turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, and the Heat held them to just 33.3% from the field. Philadelphia finished the half with a 51-39 lead.

Turned things up in the 2nd 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LEB2zXbhce — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 18, 2024

However, Philadelphia cleaned up its play in the second half. With fewer mistakes, it scored 30 points in the third quarter and lessened the deficit to two points.

Nicolas Batum and Joel Embiid led the 76ers to rally and secure the win in the fourth. Batum hit five 3-pointers in the second half while Embiid scored 11 of his 23 points. The Heat held on, though. In a back-and-fourth game in the final quarter, the 76ers ultimately led by three points with less than 40 seconds left on Oubre’s 3-point play.

Batum all but sealed the win for the Sixers with a clutch block of Tyler Herro‘s 3-pointer.

Blocked by Batum in the CLUTCH 🚫 MIA-PHI on ESPN… winner secures the #7 seed in the East! pic.twitter.com/B4Z642rLCB — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2024

Without Jimmy Butler in full force due to an apparent knee injury, Miami was outplayed in the second half. The final score was 105-104.

Bigger Issues

Not only did the Heat give up a halftime lead, Butler may not be available for the rest of their playoff run. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Butler is expected to be out multiple weeks with a MCL injury.

The expectation is Miami's Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks, sources said. Butler remarkably played the final three quarters vs. 76ers last night with what is now feared to be an MCL injury. https://t.co/dEDMAuuXuN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

76er Kelly Oubre Jr. landed on Butler after Butler tried to fake him out and fell. Butler remained in the duration of the game but was clearly hindered.

He still totaled 19 points but shot only 27.8%. The Miami star uncharacteristically took just two shots in the fourth quarter with his offense running out of steam.

Next Up

The Heat will look to keep their season alive Friday night as they take on the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 131-116 in Wednesday’s other play-in game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday night and will be streamed on ESPN.