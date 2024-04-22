LPGA’s Korda Wins Fifth Tournament In A Row

Share Facebook

Nelly Korda won The Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday, her LPGA record-tying fifth straight tournament title.

Korda, 25, joins Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with five consecutive wins.

Over the past two season, Korda hasn’t been as successful as she faced challenges in a winless 2023 season. She had to deal with recurring injuries, such as blood clots in her arm, that required surgery.

Korda’s Comeback

Korda, the daughter of former Czech tennis player Petr Korda, teed off her historic winning streak at the LPGA Drive On championship in January. Following that, she embarked on a three-week spree in late March and early April, winning at the Firhill’s Seri Pak Championship, the Ford Championship and the T-Mobile Match Play. Korda was able to secure all these win amid challenging weather conditions.

Korda usual speedy pace at the championship wasn’t reflected Sunday when she held a four-shot lead at the beginning of the back nine. Her advantage dwindled to just one as Maja Stark nearly edged the par 5 18th but ended up settling for a birdie, reaching 11 under. Korda won by two shots and took home $1.2 million dollars. She ended with a total score of 13 under 275 over four days at the Chevron Championship.

Korda celebrated with a triumphant gesture. She raised her club in the air while jumping into a pond as the crowd cheered.

Up Next

Korda won’t have much downtime. She plans to compete in the JM Eagle LA Open at Wilshire Country Club next week, aiming to make history as the first player to clinch five consecutive scheduled events, as well as secure six consecutive wins on the LPGA Tour.