NBA Playoffs: Knicks’ Stunning Comeback

On the very floor where Reggie Miller once stunned the crowd, the New York Knicks crafted a memorable moment of their own Monday.

The Knicks scored eight points in the last 20 seconds to turn a deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers into a stunning 104-101 win for a 2-0 lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Critical Moments Fuel Knicks’ Surge

With less than a minute remaining, the Knicks found themselves trailing. However, a pivotal sequence unfolded after Kyle Lowry missed one of two free throws, keeping the Knicks within striking distance. A steal followed by Jalen Brunson‘s critical 3-pointer sliced the deficit, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Donte DiVincenzo‘s clutch 3-pointer off a feed from OG Anunoby after a game-saving offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein, capped the comeback with just one second left on the clock.

Sixers’ Struggles At The Line

Philadelphia’s normally reliable free-throw shooting faltered. The 76ers shot just 72.7% from the line, a drop from their regular-season efficiency. These missed opportunities became one of the night’s defining narratives, contributing significantly to their defeat.

Maxey Shines Despites Loss

Tyrese Maxey delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 35 points along with a near double-double in assists and rebounds. Despites his efforts and battling illness earlier in the day, Maxey’s heroics were overshadowed by the Knicks’ last-minute rally.

Looking Ahead to Game 3

The series now shifts to Philadelphia, where the 76ers look to leverage their home-court advantage to rebound from this tough loss.

The Knicks, riding high on their dramatic victory, aim to take a commanding lead in the series. With the stakes elevated, Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (TNT) at the Wells Fargo Center, is set to be a pivotal clash in this heated playoff.