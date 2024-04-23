P.K. Yonge Baseball Dominates Saint Francis, 10-0

Share Facebook

Twitter

By Ellen Mulgrew and Jesse Bratman

P.K. Yonge’s baseball team mercy-ruled visiting Saint Francis Catholic 10-0 Monday night, the Blue Wave’s seventh run-rule win of the season.

Keeping it Neutral

P.K. Yonge pitcher Josh Davis and Saint Francis pitcher Liam Green presented equal strength in the first inning when each struck out a batter to keep the game scoreless.

In the bottom of the second inning, P.K. Yonge’s Nico Gomez-Vera sent his first pitch at bat straight between the right and center fielder for a double. After Mack Todd’s groundout advanced Gomez-Vera to third, Deacon Northway followed with a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game.

Although the third inning remained uneventful for Saint Francis, P.K. Yonge (15-5) managed another run on a passed ball to score Micah Gratto.

Fourth-Inning Domination

Batting in the fourth was quick for the Wolves (11-8). P.K. Yonge’s defense held strong by not making an error in the game. A swift three up, three down sent Saint Francis back to the field.

Beginning much like Saint Francis, P.K. Yonge suffered a quick two outs in the home fourth before Northway changed the trajectory of the inning. Northway took advantage of a tip off the bat, turning his single into a trip to third base when the throw to first went past the fielder.

Saint Francis’ struggle was apparent as it let up four walks following Northway’s success, resulting in a 4-0 lead for P.K. Yonge. Saint Francis’ Sander Williams took over as pitcher, but P.K. Yonge’s Luke Sparkman still managed a two-RBI single.

Davis then belted a two-run double to pad the Blue Wave’s lead to 8-0.

A two-run ground rule double by Josh Davis caps off a 6 run 4th inning by the Blue Wave. They now lead St. Francis 8-0.#double #pkyonge #espngainesville pic.twitter.com/lY75ciJNIj — Jesse Bratman (@jessebratman) April 23, 2024

Final Inning

Davis (3-0) refused to give up runs as he took the mound for the fifth and last inning. Swift defense trounced Saint Francis’ time at bat.

P.K. Yonge finished it with two runs in the fifth. Northway reached on an error at short and he ultimately made it home on a ball pass the catcher. Two more walks and another passed ball secured the final run for P.K. Yonge when the mercy rule was implemented.

Up Next

P.K. Yonge hosts Oak Hall (9-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Saint Francis hosts Wildwood (4-9) at 4:30 p.m.