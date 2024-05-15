Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Aug. 24, 2019. [Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports]

Florida Football Opener Against Miami Kicks Off At 3:30 p.m.

WRUF Staff May 15, 2024 ACC, College Football, Feature Sports News, SEC 35 Views

Florida’s football season opener against Miami at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31 will be televised by ABC with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, ESPN announced Tuesday.

Miami leads the all-time series 29-27 with the first meeting in 1938. The Gators are 9-12 against the Hurricanes in Gainesville, 4-3 in neutral sites and the series is tied 14 -14 in Miami.

The Gators defeated the ‘Canes 24-20 in Orlando the last time the teams met in 2019.

For UF ticket information, click here.

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Caglianone Best To Play Baseball At UF

The Back Nine comes at you after an eventful weekend that was some good, some …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties