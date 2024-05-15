Florida Football Opener Against Miami Kicks Off At 3:30 p.m.

Florida’s football season opener against Miami at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31 will be televised by ABC with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, ESPN announced Tuesday.

THE COUNTDOWN TO WEEK 1 IS ON 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WDy4Xrxv4O — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 14, 2024

Miami leads the all-time series 29-27 with the first meeting in 1938. The Gators are 9-12 against the Hurricanes in Gainesville, 4-3 in neutral sites and the series is tied 14 -14 in Miami.

The Gators defeated the ‘Canes 24-20 in Orlando the last time the teams met in 2019.

For UF ticket information, click here.