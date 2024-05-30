Oklahoma State Prepares To Play Host In 2024 Stillwater Regional

Share Facebook

Oklahoma State has earned the No. 11 national seed in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Championship where they will host Nebraska, Florida and Niagara from May 31 to June 3.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional takes on the winner of the NCAA Clemson Regional. The Clemson Tigers will play host to Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina and High Point. OSU will have its sights on a Super Regional appearance, which would mark its sixth in program history. Florida will open things up in Stillwater against Nebraska at 2 p.m. on Friday. Oklahoma State will face off against Niagara later on in the day at 6 p.m.

Not best weather day, but a beautiful ballpark here at Oklahoma State … #Gators getting in some work in cages and on turf practice field … #NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/n5vGeXKRYi — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) May 30, 2024

Making History

This year will mark the Cowboys’ 49th NCAA Regional appearance in program history, tying them for the third most all-time with Miami (FL) and behind only Texas (63) and Florida State (60). OSU is also the only program to have hosted a regional in each of the last three years.

After becoming the Cowboys head coach in 2012, Josh Holliday has led Oklahoma State to 12 consecutive regional berths, seven of which the team has hosted. With 11 consecutive NCAA Regional appearances (there was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19), OSU owns the nation’s fourth-longest current streak behind only Vanderbilt (18), Florida (16) and LSU (12).

Oklahoma State is also one of only four teams who have finished in the top 25 of the NCAA RPI in each of the last five seasons (the other three being Tennessee, Arkansas and Vanderbilt).

Additionally, O’Brate Stadium has been coined as a “hitter’s park,” meaning all four teams will look to take advantage of whatever Stillwater’s weather may hold. As of right now, Stillwater is expecting a 79% chance of rain with 7-14 mph winds.

Stillwater Regional Matchups

Friday, May 31

Game 1 – Nebraska vs. Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN 98.1 FM & 850AM, ESPN+)

Game 2 – Oklahoma State vs. Niagara, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary), TBD

(Times subject to change)

