Women’s College World Series: Gators Win Opener

The No. 4 national seed Florida Gators softball team beat the No.5 national seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls 1-0 late Thursday night at Devon Park in Oklahoma City in an opening game of the Women’s College World Series.

The Gators (52-13) used a strong pitching performance from SEC Freshman of the Year Keagan Rothrock (31-7) and a solo home run from senior Katie Kistler to advance to a winner’s bracket game against top seed Texas (53-8) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Rothrock Shines

Rothrock was able to get the better of the Cowgirl lineup in the second matchup between the teams. After losing 3-0 on Feb. 19 in Gainesville, she did not allow the Cowgirls (49-11) to score.

Rising to the occasion 🤩@_kea01 reflects after pitching a shutout in her first #WCWS game. pic.twitter.com/oLt7Io8pfj — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2024

In her 25th complete game of the season, Rothrock gave up only two singles, two walks and struck out three batters.

She is the first UF pitcher to record a shutout in a World Series game since Kelly Barnhill in 2017.

Offense Breaks Through

The Gators did not record a hit in the first four innings. Oklahoma State starter Lexi Kilfoyl (26-4) had not allowed a run against the Gators in 11 innings.

But that changed in the bottom of the fifth when Kistler hit her fifth homer on a full-count pitch to give the Gators the lead.

“I just wanted to see a ball and hit it for my teammates.”@michellachester talks with @katie_kistler07 about what it felt like to break a no-hitter with her home run to give @GatorsSB the win over Oklahoma State. #WCWS pic.twitter.com/KiLCn5C14O — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2024

Kistler’s dramatic homer followed a highlight play by teammate Kedra Falby in center field in the top of the inning. Falby made a leaping catch against the wall to rob OSU of a potential extra-base hit.

The only other UF hit was a single from Korbe Otis in the the sixth.

Kilfoyl pitched six innings and gave up the one run on two hits. She struck out five batters and walked three.

KATIE KISTLER!!! The senior goes yard ✈️ 📺 ESPN2 | @katie_kistler07 pic.twitter.com/JM8zp8v7rB — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 31, 2024

Up Next

Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN and also air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF. The winner advances to the semifinals of the tournament.

Texas beat the eight seed Stanford Cardinal 4-0 in an earlier game of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament. OSU and Stanford (48-16) play in an elimination game at 9:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN).