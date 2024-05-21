Gators Baseball Knocked Out Of SEC Tournament In Opening Round Loss To Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators baseball team has generated plenty of highlight-worthy moments throughout their 2024 campaign. Entering this year’s SEC Tournament averaging an impressive 9.2 hits and 7.0 runs per game, Florida hoped to make some noise and potentially shock the world in Hoover, Alabama. But on Tuesday afternoon, the Gators quickly ran out of gas, both at the plate and on the mound.

In the opening round of the 2024 SEC Tournament, Florida left seven runners on base en route to a 6-3 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gators was held scoreless through the game’s first seven innings, while the Commodores steadily built onto a six-run lead.

🗣️ We played some 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, but it was just to get here to play more 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥. #VandyBoys | @sec pic.twitter.com/A7uppCsf2R — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) May 22, 2024

Florida managed to avoid the shutout in the eighth inning, thanks in part to an RBI ground out from sophomore Colby Shelton. By this point in the game, however, the Gators had nowhere near enough gas left in the tank to string together a comeback.

Sophomore Luke Heyman, sophomore Cade Kurland and junior Jac Caglianone and all finished with multi-hit outings for the Gators. The latter also scored one of UF’s only three runs on the afternoon. The other two scored on a ninth-inning moon shot from redshirt sophomore Michael Robertson.

Coppola’s Uphill Battle on the Bump

On the mound, UF redshirt sophomore Pierce Coppola was hit with his fifth loss of the 2024 campaign. Through 3 2/3 innings, Coppola finished with a line of four hits, one walk, four runs and five strikeouts.

Coppola’s return from an injury-ridden 2023 campaign was meant to provide the Gators with a spark in the bullpen this season. Instead, Coppola has continuously struggled to find his footing after spending more than a year away from the mound. The redshirt sophomore has compiled a 9.42 ERA through six appearances (all starts) on the bump this season.

On the flip side of the mound, Vanderbilt junior Bryce Cunningham shined all afternoon long. Cunningham lasted six innings on the bump, compiling a line of five hits, no walks, no runs and six strikeouts. In his post-game remarks, Cunningham credited his varying arsenal of pitches for his success against the Gators all afternoon long.

“I think my changeup was probably my best pitch,” Cunningham said. “It set up everything else for me and just helped me move forward.”

Bryce Cunningham's line against Florida in the SEC Tournament: 6 IP I 5 H I 0 R I 6 K Vanderbilt went to its guy when it needed him most, he delivered. pic.twitter.com/FJUahKsS8Y — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) May 21, 2024

Early Missed Opportunities For The Gators

After a scoreless first frame from both sides, Heyman led off the top of the second with a single through the right field gap. Kurland immediately followed him up with a knock into center left to put two runners on for Florida.

Even with this early momentum, however, the Gators could not get anything cooking. Senior Tyler Shelnut and sophomore Brody Donay both went down on swinging strikeouts in the next two at-bats, while senior Dale Thomas grounded out to third base to prematurely retire the side.

“We didn’t adjust to what [Cunningham] was doing, and we failed to execute,” Kurland said. Robertson went on to add that he believed the team “didn’t do [their] job as hitters” in responding to Cunningham’s approach on the mound.

From there, Vanderbilt seized every remaining ounce of momentum in this ballgame. After senior Alan Espinal landed on first via a leadoff walk, freshman Colin Barczi blasted a double into deep center field to give the Commodores two men in scoring position. Both runs ended up scoring on a ground out and sacrifice fly, respectively.

Florida nearly managed to string together a response of its own in the following frame. Caglianone drilled a two-out single down the right field line, while Shelton drew a hit-by-pitch in the very next at-bat. Nevertheless, both runs ended up stranded once again, this time on a Heyman swinging strikeout.

Commodores Keep Pouring It On

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt continued to pile on at the plate as the game went on. Espinal led off the bottom of the fourth with a one-out single into left field. Later on in the frame, junior Matthew Polk knocked an RBI single into right field to score a run. Polk wound up scoring one play later himself, courtesy of a Holcomb RBI single.

Following the fourth-frame turbulence, O’Sullivan pulled Coppola from the bump, sending out redshirt freshman Jake Clemente in his place. Clemente quickly retired the Commodores in his first at-bat, but the damage had already been done. Florida’s deficit had doubled within an inning, as Vanderbilt now led 4-0.

Things only got worse for the Gators from there. After a scoreless top of the fifth, senior Calvin Hewett led off the bottom of the frame with a solo home run over the left field wall. The ball nearly traveled 400 feet and landed just beyond Florida’s bullpen as Hewett cruised around the base paths with a smile on his face.

“It felt really good,” Hewett said as he chuckled in his post-game remarks. “When we get to two strikes, we talk a lot about trying to put the ball in play, and that one just happened to go out.”

Florida Runs Out Of Time To Respond

Two innings later, junior Jonathan Vastine landed on first via an error from Caglianone at first base. Vastine went on to steal second before crossing home plate on an RBI single from sophomore RJ Austin.

With seven tumultuous innings now in the books, Florida finally broke up the shutout in the top of the eighth frame. After Caglianone landed on first via a hard-hit infield single, he advanced all the way to third base on a wild pitch before scoring on a Shelton ground out.

Gators on the board 🎯#GoGators // 📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/FNBmASEsfQ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 22, 2024

Entering the top of the ninth, the Gators made it clear that they would not go down here without a fight. After Donay sent a single into the heart of center field, Robertson cracked a long ball just past the right field foul pole for his second home run of the season.

“We feel that we’re never out of a game,” Robertson said. “It doesn’t matter the deficit, we always have believe in that.”

From there, however, Florida’s hopes of a comeback fizzled out. With two outs already on the board for the Gators, Wilson grounded out to second base for the final out of the ballgame. The Gators were now officially eliminated from the 2024 SEC Tournament.

Up Next For The Gators

Florida’s fate now hangs in the balance of the NCAA selection committee. The Gators will officially find out where (or if) they will be playing to kick off the 2024 NCAA Tournament on May 27. Should Florida make the cut, NCAA Regionals play officially starts on May 31.

“There’s been some inconsistencies, but at the same time, we’ve proved that we can play with anybody in the country,” O’Sullivan said. “Our schedule is difficult. We do that for a reason, for us to be battle-tested when we get into the postseason… But it’s up to the committee.”