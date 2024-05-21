Boston Red Sox take game one over Tampa Bay Rays

Share Facebook

The Boston Red Sox shut out the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of their three-game series. Tanner Houck only allowed two hits as he started on the mound for Boston, pitching in the first seven innings. Taj Bradley had a solid night for the Rays, but his team could not make anything happen offensively.

Tomorrow's a new day. pic.twitter.com/s5WHP4V2yf — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 21, 2024

Boston Coasts

Rafael Devers as well as Ceddanne Rafaela each smashed a home run to set Boston apart in the top of the fourth and fifth respectively.

“It was a good, well-played baseball game.” said Boston’s manager Alex Cora on how he felt after taking game one smoothly.

Record breaking night for Boston and Rafael Devers as he becomes the only player in franchise history with six consecutive-game home runs. He hit three against the Cardinals in the last series, as well as two against the Rays the series before that.

Historic heater 🔥 Enjoy all six of Raffy's record-setting home runs. pic.twitter.com/RoRvyEDZiZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2024

The Red Sox are just behind the Rays in the AL East with two games still remaining in this series.

Troubles in Tampa

Taj Bradley, despite striking out 10 batters, allowed six hits and five runs. This forced Tampa to rotate in Richard Lovelady and Erasmo Ramirez late in the game to close out the last two innings.

“I thought Taj’s stuff was really electric,” said Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash on Bradley’s performance. “He came out throwing bullets everywhere.”

Taj made a great play when the ball deflected off his foot at the mound. It shot right up in the air to second baseman Brandon Lowe who made the throw out at first.

Taj really took "Can I kick it?" to heart. pic.twitter.com/fJVyszvgPm — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 20, 2024

Only Josh Lowe and Jose caballero had hits for the Rays. It was just not enough to create momentum for Tampa to stay in it during game one.

Up Next

Tonight’s games first pitch is at 6:50pm in Saint Petersburg, Fla., at Tropicana Field. Tampa’s Zack Littell (2-2,3.44 ERA) is leading off against Boston’s Cooper Criswell (2-1, 2.76 ERA).