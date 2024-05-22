SEC Tournament First Round Recap

Share Facebook

The first round of the SEC tournament wrapped up Tuesday with some early blowouts and dramatic finishes. The second round began Wednesday morning at 9:30 with the LSU Tigers taking on the Kentucky Wildcats.

LSU blows out Georgia 9-1

The Tigers and the Bulldogs opened up day one of SEC Tournament play Tuesday morning. With 14 total hits, LSU seemed to be firing on all cylinders starting from beginning to end, eventually blowing out the #6 seed Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt defeats Florida 6-3

The Gators were eliminated in their first matchup of the tournament to Vanderbilt 6-3. Florida was sent home early as they await their fate to see if they make the NCAA tournament when the full field of 64 is released on Monday, May 27.

Mississippi State wins after electric walk-off HR

Down just one run, Bulldogs senior pitcher Tyler Davis struck out the last batter at the top of the ninth to get their opportunity to secure the win.

With a man on third and two outs on the board, senior Connor Hujsak stepped up to the plate having gone 0-3 on the day. Without hesitation, Hujsak sent a bomb to left field, recording a walk-off 2-run home run to take down their in-state rivals.

DOWN TO THEIR LAST OUT AND MISSISSIPPI STATE WALKS OFF RIVAL OLE MISS ON A 2 RUN HOME RUN FROM CONNOR HUJSAK TO ELIMINATE THE REBELS! 💣 College Baseball is Incredible!@HailStateBB @SECNetwork #SECTournament pic.twitter.com/P165w71xha — Harrison Cordell Fant (@Fantavious9) May 22, 2024

Gamecocks take down Alabama 10-5

South Carolina entered Tuesday on a 6 game losing streak.

The turning point of this game came in the third inning. After falling behind 3-0, the Gamecocks quickly rallied back with 2 runs. The tide began to change from crimson to garnet when senior Dalton Reeves recorded a grand slam, giving the Gamecocks their first lead of the game, 6-3. Alabama wasn’t able to keep up, allowing South Carolina to record 14 hits on the day.

Round 2 Matchups

#11 LSU run rules #3 Kentucky 11-0 to move on to the next round.

#10 South Carolina vs. #2 Arkansas at 2 p.m.

#4 Vanderbilt vs. #1 Tennessee at 4:30.

#5 Mississippi State vs. #4 Texas A&M at 8 p.m.