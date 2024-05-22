Rays lose to Red Sox in second game of series

Share Facebook

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays took on the Boston Red Sox in the second game of their series.

Almost time for this Tuesday night matchup vs the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/vJqgZU4GUj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 21, 2024

Red Sox win first two

The Red Sox picked up a win over the Rays, and are looking for a complete sweep of the three-game series. By winning the first two games in this series, the Red Sox won their first road series against the Rays since 2019.

Both teams had 7 hits last night, with the Red Sox scoring 5 runs and the Rays scoring 2. This 5-2 Red Sox win was a close game until the very end.

The Rays, now 25-25, dropped the first two games in this series and have allowed 10 runs between both games. Tampa bay’s third baseman, Isaac Paredes, had a dominant night. He went 3-4 with two runs batted in and had a two-run single in the first inning. Zach Littell gave up two runs and three hits, but had seven strikeouts last night.

The Red Sox secured their victory by scoring three runs over the final two innings. Jarren Duran got some of these points for Boston by hitting a game-tying home run in the sixth inning and running home in the eighth and scoring on a double steal. Cooper Criswell struck out six Rays players over the duration of the game. Jarren Duran and Reese McGuire both hit home runs for the Red Sox.

This series wraps up with tomorrow's game starting at 6:50pm. pic.twitter.com/R4oNCfXB5o — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 22, 2024

Looking to Game 3

Tampa Bay is now on a small losing streak. However, they have collectively played better over the last month compared to earlier in the season. The Rays offense has been lacking the past few games, but they have hope for a win by inserting Ryan Pepiot into the starting rotation.

Wednesday’s game will be the seventh matchup of the season for the Rays and Red Sox, with the season series tied 3-3.

The starting pitchers for tonight’s game are Ryan Pepiot for the Rays and Brayan Bello for the Red Sox.

The series finale will take place tonight at the Tropicana Field with the first pitch at 6:50.