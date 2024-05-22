Celtics take game one over Pacers in OT

Share Facebook

The Boston Celtics take game one of the Eastern Conference Finals with a miracle three pointer by Jalen Brown late in the fourth to force overtime. Indiana with a careless turnover, gives Boston hope to tie the game up with 5.7 seconds remaining. Boston was able to pull away in overtime to win the game by 5.

“It was a good momentum play that we were able to get a turnover,” said Brown. “And the rest was history.”

Celtics firing on all cylinders

“Big-time players make big-time plays” Jason Tatum said, last night as they set a record breaking stat for Boston’s trio. Tatum having 36 points 12 rebounds 4 assists and 3 steals. Jrue Holiday with 28 points 7 rebounds 8 assists 3 steals. Jalen Brown with 26 points 7 rebounds 5 assists 3 steals.

This being the first time in NBA history 25+ points and 3+ steals each in a playoff game.

magical moments late in the game 🪄 pic.twitter.com/deeeAHbwrX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2024

Late Turnovers for Indiana

The Pacers turned the ball over 21 times leading to 32 points for Boston. This haunted them late in the game when they needed it most. With five turnovers in the last five minutes of the game this gave Boston the boost they needed come out on top.

“We know we can play with these guys.. we know we belong.” Said Tyrese Haliburton during postgame on how he feels about game 2 on Thursday.

“A lot of things had to go wrong for us and right for them, and they did,” Head coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ve got to own it and get ready for Thursday.”

The Pacers were coming into this game off of a tight series with the Knicks. It won’t get any easier.

Up Next

Game two in Boston with tip off scheduled for 8:00 Pm. The Celtics having a 4-2 record against the pacers in their last six matchups and already being the favorite for game two of the Eastern Conference Finals.