Niagara Baseball Makes History

The Niagara Purple Eagles baseball secured their first Metro Atlantic Athletic Championship after defeating the Fairfield Stags 10-6. With the win last Saturday, the Purple Eagles will make their first appearance ever at the NCAA tournament.

🎥 | @niagaraBASE earned it's first MAAC Championship on Saturday as the Purple Eagles defeated top seeded Fairfield 10-6 at Clover Stadium in Pomona, N.Y. The Purple Eagles advance to their first ever NCAA Tournament#EAGLES | #EaglesTakeFlight pic.twitter.com/aqGgqvGwhI — Niagara Purple Eagles (@NUPurpleEagles) May 25, 2024

Prior to NCAA Tournament Appearance

This has been the defining year of the young program. Niagara finished the year with a 38-15 record, by far the best they’ve ever posted.

Their first game in the MAAC Championship was a back-and-forth affair against Rider University.

Despite facing an early 3-0 deficit, the Purple Eagles maintained their composure and responded with a 4-0 second inning to take control. After trading the lead through the first four innings, freshman Rees Kozar hit a solo homer to regain a lead they wouldn’t forfeit.

They continued their historic run with an 8-6 victory over Mount St. Mary’s.

In the critical championship game against the 1st seeded Fairfield, both team’s pitchers set the tone early. They effectively halted any offense through the first three innings as they allowed a combined three hits.

Niagara eventually took their first lead of the game at the top of the fifth, as sophomore Gavin Schrader delivered a two-run homer to set the score at 3-1.

Things seemed grim at the bottom of the seventh inning as Fairfield answered with five runs to take a 6-3 lead. However, the Purple Eagles immediately responded with an incredible seven run effort at the top of the eighth.

Graduate student Zach Cameron sealed the win as he set down five straight batters to put Fairfield away, sending Niagara to the NCAA tournament for the first time ever.

It’s certainly been a season to remember.

Looking Ahead

The Purple Eagles will discover who they play in the tournament on Monday, May 27 at 12 pm. The NCAA Baseball Selection Show will be featured live on ESPN2 for all to see.