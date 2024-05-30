Gators Baseball Gearing Up For The NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

Twitter

For the 16th straight season, the Gators are in the NCAA Tournament. Florida finished its regular season going 28-26 before losing in the first round of the SEC Tournament to the Vanderbilt Commodores. In Florida’s first game in the NCAA Stillwater Regional, the team will will face the Big Ten champion Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, May 31.

Freshman right-hander Liam Peterson (2-4, 5.83 ERA) will take to the mound for Florida in the regional opener. For Nebraska, junior right-hander Brett Sears (9-0, 2.00 ERA) will get the start.

Peterson Finding His Way

After a stellar high school career, Peterson’s success has carried on to the Gators, where he now works as their primary pitcher. Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan praised Peterson on how much he has overcome this season. He also noted how the young ace has been able to step up as a freshman.

Peterson had to battle back from a forearm injury after being hit by a ball early in the regular season. He was able to recover and get back on the mound to build his confidence back up, eventually working his way back up to getting the start in his first NCAA Tournament game.

Junior two-way star Jac Caglianone has also boosted the Gators with one of the best seasons of his collegiate career. Caglianone ranks fourth among the NCAA with 29 home runs this season. On the mound, Caglianone holds a 5-1 record with a 4.35 ERA.

This will be the second-ever meeting between the Gators and Cornhuskers, with Florida having the series edge after securing a victory in their 2005 meeting.

Gators have arrived in Stillwater 🛬 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/WBqSk5aJe9 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 29, 2024

Coach O’Sullivan has acknowledged Nebraska’s strengths as they prepare to face the Big 10 champions on May 31st. This game will feature a pair of SEC honorees from the Gators (Caglianone and Peterson), as well as a talented Cornhuskers lineup and bullpen.

First pitch in Friday’s matchup is set for 3 p.m. EDT. You can catch the game on ESPN+, or tune in to listen on ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.