Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Aug. 24, 2019. [Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports]

Florida Football: Update On Kickoff Times

WRUF Staff May 30, 2024 ACC, College Football, Gators Football, SEC 195 Views

The first night game of Florida’s football season will be the second contest of the season against visiting Samford on Sept. 7. The 7 p.m. game will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+, ESPN announced Thursday.

The television windows for all remaining SEC-controlled games will be announced June 11 at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Announced Earlier

Florida’s season opener against Miami at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31 will be televised by ABC with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Also with 3:30 p.m. starts on ABC are the games against Texas A&M on Sept. 14 in The Swamp and on Nov. 2 against Georgia at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Miami leads the all-time series 29-27 with the first meeting in 1938. The Gators are 9-12 against the Hurricanes in Gainesville, 4-3 in neutral sites and the series is tied 14 -14 in Miami.

The Gators defeated the ‘Canes 24-20 in Orlando the last time the teams met in 2019.

For UF ticket information, click here.

