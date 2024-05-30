Florida Football: Update On Kickoff Times

Share Facebook

The first night game of Florida’s football season will be the second contest of the season against visiting Samford on Sept. 7. The 7 p.m. game will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+, ESPN announced Thursday.

The television windows for all remaining SEC-controlled games will be announced June 11 at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Announced Earlier

Florida’s season opener against Miami at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31 will be televised by ABC with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Some interesting matchups in Week 3 and beyond 👀 Just 86 days until college football is back in our lives‼️ pic.twitter.com/dHtAvpnIYa — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 30, 2024

Also with 3:30 p.m. starts on ABC are the games against Texas A&M on Sept. 14 in The Swamp and on Nov. 2 against Georgia at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

THE COUNTDOWN TO WEEK 1 IS ON 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WDy4Xrxv4O — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 14, 2024

Miami leads the all-time series 29-27 with the first meeting in 1938. The Gators are 9-12 against the Hurricanes in Gainesville, 4-3 in neutral sites and the series is tied 14 -14 in Miami.

The Gators defeated the ‘Canes 24-20 in Orlando the last time the teams met in 2019.

