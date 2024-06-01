Women’s College World Series: Gators Face Elimination

Share Facebook

Twitter

The top seed Texas Longhorns proved Saturday to be too much for the No. 4 national seed Florida Gators for a 10-0 win in five innings in the winner’s bracket of the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The Gators (52-14) surrendered five-run innings in the first and fourth to the Longhorns (54-8) and managed only one hit off junior Mac Morgan (16-1).

Florida plays the 14th seed Alabama Crimson Tide (39-19) in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

Tonight’s final. Gators are back in action tomorrow against Alabama at 3PM ET on ABC. #GoGators | @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/3qXLM9mJKZ — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 2, 2024

UF Pitching Struggles

Keagan Rothrock (31-8) started for UF, but she only pitched one-third of an inning. She gave up four runs on three hits with no strikeouts or walks.

Ava Brown pitched three and 0ne-third innings and gave up six runs. She gave up six hits, three walks and struck out one batter.

Mackenzie Wooten gave up one hit and Olivia Miller recorded the final out for Florida.

bye bye ball 👋 B1 | Texas 5 Florida 0#HookEm | 📺 ESPNpic.twitter.com/opFQ0sAuZX — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 1, 2024

Texas Dominates

The Longhorns were able to jump on Rothrock early in the game.

Viviana Martinez started the scoring with a RBI single to make it 1-0. A Katie Stewart RBI double made it 2-0 before Rothrock was pulled.

Brown gave up Alyssa Washington’s three-run home run to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Mia Scott hit a solo home run and Stewart hit a three-run home run to make it 9-0. Katie Cimusz concluded the scoring with a RBI single.

Morgan had a no-hitter before Katie Kistler’s infield single in the fifth. She struck out five batters and walked one.

Up Next

Sunday’s game between the Gators and Crimson Tide will be the fourth meeting of the season. Florida took the season series in Tuscaloosa, winning 2-0 and 11-2 before losing 3-0. The winner advances to Monday’s semifinals against three-time champion Oklahoma Sooners (56-6).

The Sooners beat the Duke Blue Devils (52-9) 9-1 in the opening round and defeated the UCLA Bruins (43-11) 1-0 in the winner’s bracket Saturday.

Also Monday, Texas will play the winner of UCLA and Stanford, which play Sunday at 7 p.m.