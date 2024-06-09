Parker Valby of Florida wins the women's 5,000m in a collegiate record 14:52.18 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugne, Ore. [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports]

Valby, Stark-led Florida 2nd At NCAA Women Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Parker  Valby and Grace Stark won individual titles to lead Florida to a runner-up finish Saturday at the NCAA Women Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Entering the final day of competition, the top three leaders for team scores were Florida, 26 points; Nebraska, 22 points and Oregon, 15 points. But a talented Arkansas team overcame the field Saturday to win with 63 points, UF finished runner-up with 59 and Texas was third at 41 points.

Stark won the 100m hurdles in 12.47.

Florida’s Grace Stark, right, wins the women’s 100 meter hurdles on day four of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
[Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK]

Valby won the 5,000m in 14:52.18 to claim her sixth NCAA individual championship and the first in NCAA history to win five national titles in an academic year. Valby’s time is a collegiate record in the event, her third collegiate record during the 2024 Indoor and Outdoor seasons (Indoor 5000m, Outdoor 5000m, Outdoor 10,000m).


The redshirt junior All-American’s NCAA titles: 2024 Indoor Champion (5000m), 2024 Indoor Champion (3000m), 2023 Outdoor Champion (5000m), 2023 Cross County Champion, 2024 Outdoor Champion (5000m) and 2024 Outdoor Champion (10,000m).

Another medal for UF was Alida van Daalen‘s third-place finish in the discus.

