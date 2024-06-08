Inter Gainesville KF Suffers First Home Loss

Share Facebook

Twitter

Nona Football Club handed Inter Gainesville Kleb Foutbol its first loss of the season June 1, 5-1, at the Southwest Recreation Center fields in a USL League 2 matchup.

Nona (2-2-0) started the game strong, keeping possession in its half and wasting no time in taking some shots. It quickly earned the first of many freekicks this game.

Inter (1-1-1) continued on defense, rarely keeping the ball in its half. Its counterattacks more often than not resulted in loss of possession. Inter was overly aggressive on defense to combat Nona’s attacks, which resulted in a foul inside the box.

Nona scored on the penalty kick at the 7-minute mark to make it the first time this season that Inter trailed in a match.

Inter continued to keep possession as Nona continued to pressure. Inter took its first corner in the 14-minute mark that resulted in a Nona hand ball. This sent Nicholas Butler to the penalty spot to even up the score at a goal each.

Just a few minutes later, Inter’s attempts at holding Nona off from scoring another goal began to backfire. Jason Bernier received a yellow card in the 18′ minute. In the 27th minute, defender Alex Barnett slide tackled a Nona attacker in the box, resulting in a yellow. Another penalty for Nona puts it back up, 2-1.

Inter remained in defensive mode while Nona continued to attack. Goalie William Clavier made a save in the 36-minute mark to prevent another Nona goal. However, Inter was not making the passes or plays it needed to make in order to equalize.

Nona continued to test Clavier. This resulted in another goal for Nona for a 3-1 lead.

To start the second half, Inter switched up formation and made substitutions in the defensive and attacking lines. Center back Tyler Stopford moved over to right back and played up into attacking often.

Stopford was later subbed out in about the 55-minute mark after Clavier made a save of a shot on goal. Nona continued to dominate on attacking even after Inter tried to get some shots in. A shot was saved by Nona’s goalkeeper in the 63rd minute.

Inter’s Adriano Silva had a freekick at the edge of the box in the 79th minute. The shot was deflected, leading to a corner that did not result in a goal.

Moments later Inter grabbed a turnover that allowed Nazar Deputat to take a shot, which was saved by Nona’s goalie.

Soon after in the 84th minute, Nona increased its lead to 4-1 with a near post shot from the edge of the box.

A minute later, a Nona forward would repeat the gesture by getting past his defender and the Inter goalie to tap the ball in for a 5-1 lead.

In the 91st minute into added time, Silva gave up the fourth penalty of the game to give Nona a chance to increase its lead. Goalie Jordins Pierre, who was substituted into the game minutes earlier, made a save of the penalty kick to keep the final score at 5-1.

Inter dropped to fourth position in the Southeast Division of the USL League 2.

Inter Gainesville lost 4-1 at Florida Elite Soccer Academy (4-0) on Wednesday. It will return home Sunday to play last-place Brevard (1-3) at 6 p.m.