Rays Look to Avoid Sweep by Orioles

Tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays (31-34) face the Baltimore Orioles (42-22) at home in the last game of their four-game weekend series. First pitch is at 6:50 p.m. ET.

So far, the Orioles have won all three games of the series played so far. The Rays will need a win tonight to avoid the clean sweep by the O’s.

Absolutely no Sunday Scaries here. pic.twitter.com/xhWP2FPMk6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 9, 2024

Friday Opener

On Friday, the Orioles beat the Rays 6-3 in the series opener. Friday’s win was the Orioles’ 40th win of the season.

Ryan Mountcastle swung a two-run homer in the fifth that broke their 2-2 score and gave the O’s the lead that they kept for the rest of the game.

Jordan Westburg also helped to secure the Orioles’ lead with another two-run homer in the eighth–the Orioles’ 98th homer in the first 62 games.

However, the Rays’ shining moment was Randy Arozarena making his 500th career hit and solo homerun in one.

Saturday’s Game

Saturday, the Orioles swept the Rays 5-0, after retiring 26 batters during a two-hit shutout. The Rays’ only two hits came from Yandy Díaz. His first single came in the first inning against Kyle Brandish, and his second was a two-out single in the ninth, off of Cionel Pérez.

The Orioles also reached the 100 mark in home runs on Saturday. This was the third time occurrence in program history that they hit 100 homers in their first 63 games; the other times were in 1996 and 2016.

Last Night

Finally, on Sunday, Adley Rutschman helped to secure their third straight win (9-2) over the Rays, after his eighth-inning grand slam. It was his second career slam.

The series concludes tomorrow with a Monday evening finale. pic.twitter.com/Juo6HUQ8TM — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 9, 2024

Baltimore pitcher Grayson Rodriguez started the day off with five perfect frames, retiring the Rays’ first 15 batters before walking Taylor Walls in the sixth, who just came off the 60-day injured list on Friday. Rodriguez didn’t give up a single hit until two outs deep that inning, when Díaz struck a single. The Rays’ Brandon Lowe was the innings’ second hit, with Lowe swinging an RBI single. Rodriguez couldn’t finish the sixth, but he was still successful in only allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while also recording six strikeouts to trigger a career-best of 18 whiffs.

The Final Game

In tonight’s finale, though the Orioles are favored to win, the Rays hope to prevent the O’s from making a clean-series sweep.

Ryan Pepiot (3.96 ERA) is starting on the mound for the Rays, while Corbin Burnes (2.26 ERA) will begin pitching for the O’s. The rest of the lineup has not been released for either team, but you can check the Rays site in the hours leading to first pitch.

Up Next

The Rays stay at home to host the Chicago Cubs (32-34) in the series opener tomorrow night at 6:50 p.m.

After tonight’s game, the Orioles will go back home to face the Atlanta Braves (35-28) at 6:35 p.m.