College World Series Field Nearly Set

This upcoming weekend, the Baseball College World Series is set to start in Omaha, Nebraska. A few teams have already secured a spot.

Recap of Super Regionals

In the Knoxville Super Regional, Tennessee secured their advancement with a commanding 12-1 victory over Evansville. Florida State triumphed in the Tallahassee Super Regional, overpowering UConn to secure their place in the World Series. Virginia emerged victorious in the Charlottesville Super Regional, eliminating Kansas State. In the Chapel Hill Super Regional, North Carolina advanced after pushing out West Virginia in two closely contested games. Kentucky earned their advancement from the Lexington Super Regional by eliminating Oregon State. The Clemson Super Regional witnessed Florida’s progression after a 13-inning showdown against Clemson. Texas A&M progressed from the Bryan-College Station Super Regional by ousting Oregon. OMAHA. BOUND. 🐊 SUPER REGIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!#GatorsWin | #GoGators

Closing Game To Advance to World Series

There is only one game left and one spot left in the College World Series. No. 10 NC State plays No. 7 Georgia tonight at 7 PM. In game 1 of the series North Carolina State dominated Georgia 18-1. Following in game 2, Georgia came back and beat them 11-2. Whoever wins this next one will advance.

Match Ups Set

All but one matchup is set and ready for the first round of the Baseball College World Series. Currently, the seven finalists are awaiting the last qualifier to set the times for the games. Notably, top-seeded Tennessee is taking on No. 8 Florida State in the World Series opener. Furthermore, No. 4 North Carolina is going to play No. 12 Virginia. Additionally, No. 3 Texas A&M will face Florida this upcoming Saturday.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Kentucky is facing the winner of tonight’s game between No. 7 Georgia and No. 10 NC State in Athens. This final game will be the deciding factor for the scheduling of the other matchups.

Only Two Conferences in World Series

Wins by Kentucky, Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee means that only two conferences will be in the College World Series. For the first time since the CWS adopted its eight-team format in 1950, only two conferences are represented. It comes as no surprise that these are the SEC and ACC, as they were the dominant conferences in the power rankings by a significant margin.