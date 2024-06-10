Another Gator Made His MLB Debut

Share Facebook

Hurston Waldrep is the latest Gator to make his MLB debut. On Sunday, he debuted for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals. A year ago, his pitching helped send the Gators to the College World Series.

Waldrep’s Debut

Waldrep was the starting pitcher against the Nationals on Sunday, pitching 3 2/3 innings. He issued four walks and allowed four hits and seven runs. The former Gator had one strikeout to begin the bottom of the second inning.

He was solid throughout the first three innings, but broke down in the fourth. Waldrep struck out just two of nine batters and allowed seven runs in the fourth inning alone. The Nationals defeated Waldrep and the Braves 8-5.

In the Minors

The Atlanta Braves selected Waldrep as the 24th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He pitched in Class-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams before he was invited to the Braves spring training this season.

At all three levels, Waldrep finished the 2023 season with a 1.53 earned run average (ERA) and 41 strikeouts among 29.1 innings. This year, he has a 3.09 ERA with 59 strikeout among 55.1 innings. It is unclear whether Waldrep will continue to pitch in the major leagues or return to the minors to continue gaining experience.

Waldrep as a Gator

Waldrep is the 85 Gator to reach the MLB. He is the third Gator to reach the majors this season joining Christian Scott who is with the Mets and Wyatt Langford with the Texas Rangers. The pitcher actually transferred from Southern Mississippi to Florida to play his last season as a Gator.

He pitched 101 2/3 innings with 19 starts. He had a 4.16 ERA along with 156 strikeouts marking the second-highest, single-season total in team history. This helped him set the Florida program record for strikeouts per nine in a career with 13.8.

Also, he earned Second Team All-America honors for the 2023 season. Waldrep helped lead the Gators to the College World Series finals as well as an SEC championship.

Welcome to The Show, Hurston Waldrep! First career strikeout for the @Braves No.2 prospect making his Major League debut! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1Mg4kG0Njm — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2024

Waldrep was able to make his MLB debut with the support of his family in the stands. The Braves have not released whether Waldrep will pitch for them again. Their next matchup is a series against the Orioles starting Tuesday.