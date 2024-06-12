Alex Brown Nominated For 2025 College Football Hall Of Fame

Share Facebook

Former Gator Alex Brown has officially been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2025. Brown played for coach Steve Spurrier‘s Florida Gators football team from 1998 to 2001. Brown is on the ballot alongside fellow Gator Brad Culpepper, as well as other notable names such as Montee Ball, Mark Ingram, DeSean Jackson, and Aaron Donald.

3 former 🐊’s on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot! 🔗: https://t.co/jXIZms0HvI#GoGators pic.twitter.com/ddx6uSGbRb — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) June 3, 2024

College Years

Brown is the all-time sack leader for the Gators (33) while also recording the most sacks in a single season for the Gators (13).

During his time at Florida, Brown played in 46 games for nearly 2,500 total career snaps in his career. He went on to also register 160 tackles and 120 “big plays,” while helping lead the Gators to four bowl appearances. His most memorable game was on September 18, 1999, when he sacked quarterback Tee Martin five times in the Gators’ 23–21 upset of the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

#TBT Florida vs. Tennessee – 1999 Alex Brown helps lead the Gators to a victory with 5 sacks and an INT. 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/ckW60Mnopf — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) July 13, 2023

During the Gators’ 2000 SEC championship season, Brown went on to record 50 tackles and 10.5 sacks, helping him earn a first-team All-SEC selection. Brown was a two-time All-American, three-time All-SEC honoree and the 2001 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned a spot in Florida’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Professional Career

The Chicago Bears selected Brown in the fourth round (104th pick overall) of the 2002 NFL draft where he went on to play for the Bears from 2002 to 2009, then one with the New Orleans Saints in 2010, totaling 45 sacks and 339 tackles. His 43.5 career quarterback sacks ranks fourth in Chicago Bear history in that category.

Brown went to also play in Super Bowl XLI on February 4, 2007.

The New Orleans Saints signed Brown to a two-year contract on April 7, 2010. He played his final NFL season for the Saints where he started in all sixteen games at left defensive end.

Brown finished his career a Bear after signing a one-day contract with Chicago to officially retire with the team.

Throughout his NFL career, Brown played in 143 regular season games, started 123 of them, recording 421 tackles and 43.5 quarterback sacks.