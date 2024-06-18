Gator Gymnast Leanne Wong Competes in U.S. Olympic Trials

Share Facebook

Gator gymnast Leanne Wong is headed to Minneapolis to compete in the U.S. gymnastics Olympic Trials. After becoming an alternate for the 2020 Olympics, Wong is ready to make the squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Leanne Wong finished her third collegiate season earlier this year with the University of Florida. This season she finished with her third consecutive All-SEC honor as well as uneven bars co-champion and MVP of the gator squad.

This season, Wong chose to continue competing in the NCAA in addition to having her sights set on the Olympics. This means she is able to collaborate on her routines and attempt elite level skills that put her in a greater position for the Olympic trials. This makes her the only gymnast competing for a spot on the Olympic squad that also competed on the collegiate level this season.

In order to qualify for the upcoming Olympic trials, gymnasts needed to make the USA Gymnastics Senior Team by competing in the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championship.

This year, Wong placed 8th overall in the championship qualifying her for the Olympic trials. She placed top ten on bars and vault with a tie for fourth on her floor routine. Wong has made the U.S. National Team every year since 2019.

Now that classes and the collegiate season are on break, Wong is able to focus on training for the Olympics. Since 2022, she has been training at the University of Florida. Her coaching team not only helps her train in Gainesville, but travels with her to national championships and international competitions.

Florida Gymnastics Head Coach Jenny Rowland says Wong is training hard and will be ready to to give her all.

Wong is headed to Minneapolis at the end of the month for the Olympic trials taking place June 27-30. She is looking forward to putting her training to the test and making the Olympic team to represent the U.S. in Paris.