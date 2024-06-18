Florida Gators Track & Field Tallies 27 All-American Honors

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators took home 27 All-American honors for their 2024 season in track and field with a total of 17 men and 10 women making the cut. Head coach Mike Holloway also received the National Men’s Outdoor Track Coach Of The Year for the third year in a row. This is Holloway’s 14th National Coach Of The Year honor and it matches the 14 national championships he has won in his great 22 year career at Florida. Parker Valby was also voted The National Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete Of The Year; Valby has recorded five NCAA Individual Championships as well as breaking several meet and school records on the track.

Most in the NCAA 😤 The men's team earned 1⃣7⃣ All-American Honors courtesy of their performance at NCAAs!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/UIaKDWJCnf — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 13, 2024

Men First Team All-American Honors

Wanya McCoy – 100m | 6th Place

Robert Gregory – 200m | 2nd Place

Jevaughn Powell – 400m | 3rd Place

Reheem Hayles – 400m | 7th Place

Jevaughn Powell – 4x100m | 4th Place

Wanya McCoy – 4x100m | 4th Place

Malique Smith-Band – 4x100m | 4th Place

Robert Gregory – 4x100m | 4th Place

Reheem Hayles – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Jevaughn Powell – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Rios Prude Jr. – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Jenoah McKiver – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Malcolm Clemons – Long Jump | 3rd Place

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump | 8th Place

Kai Chang – Discus | 5th Place

Men’s Second Team All-American Honors

Wanya McCoy – 200m | 9th Place

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Long Jump | 11th Place

Women’s First Team All-American Honors

Grace Stark – 100m H | 1st Place

Flomena Asekol – 1500m | 5th Place

Elise Thorner – 3000m S | 6th Place

Parker Valby – 5000m | 1st Place

Parker Valby – 10000m | 1st Place

Claire Bryant – Long Jump | 2nd Place

Anthaya Charlton – Long Jump | 4th Place

Alida van Daalen – Shot Put | 6th Place

Alida van Daalen – Discus | 3rd Place

Women’s Second Team All-American Honors

Gracelyn Leiseth – Shot Put | 15th Place

Our All-Americans 🙌 The women's team earned 🔟 All-American honors courtesy of their performances at NCAAs!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/La6nxO5HUH — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 13, 2024

Competitiveness Of Florida’s Track and Field

The Gators are known for their history of championships on the track. Head coach Mike Holloway has been a huge part of this success leading the Gators, finishing his 22nd season. Depth and competitiveness is how the Florida coach s able to strike fire with his teams on the track each year.