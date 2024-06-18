Members of the Florida Gators men's team and coach Mike Holloway celebrate Friday after winning the team title during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports]

Florida Gators Track & Field Tallies 27 All-American Honors

The Florida Gators took home 27 All-American honors for their 2024 season in track and field with a total of 17 men and 10 women making the cut.  Head coach Mike Holloway also received the National Men’s Outdoor Track Coach Of The Year for the third year in a row. This is Holloway’s 14th National Coach Of The Year honor and it matches the 14 national championships he has won in his great 22 year career at Florida.  Parker Valby  was also voted The National Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete Of The Year; Valby has recorded five NCAA Individual Championships as well as breaking several meet and school records on the track.

Men First Team All-American Honors

Wanya McCoy – 100m | 6th Place
Robert Gregory – 200m | 2nd Place
Jevaughn Powell – 400m | 3rd Place
Reheem Hayles – 400m | 7th Place
Jevaughn Powell – 4x100m | 4th Place
Wanya McCoy – 4x100m | 4th Place
Malique Smith-Band – 4x100m | 4th Place
Robert Gregory – 4x100m | 4th Place
Reheem Hayles – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Jevaughn Powell – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Rios Prude Jr. – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Jenoah McKiver – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Malcolm Clemons – Long Jump | 3rd Place
Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump | 8th Place
Kai Chang – Discus | 5th Place

Men’s Second Team All-American Honors

Wanya McCoy – 200m | 9th Place
Sean Dixon-Bodie – Long Jump | 11th Place

Women’s First Team All-American Honors

Grace Stark – 100m H | 1st Place
Flomena Asekol – 1500m | 5th Place
Elise Thorner – 3000m S | 6th Place
Parker Valby – 5000m | 1st Place
Parker Valby – 10000m | 1st Place
Claire Bryant – Long Jump | 2nd Place
Anthaya Charlton – Long Jump | 4th Place
Alida van Daalen – Shot Put | 6th Place
Alida van Daalen – Discus | 3rd Place

Women’s Second Team All-American Honors

Gracelyn Leiseth – Shot Put | 15th Place

Competitiveness Of Florida’s Track and Field

The Gators are known for their history of championships on the track. Head coach Mike Holloway has been a huge part of this success leading the Gators, finishing his 22nd season.  Depth and competitiveness is how the Florida coach s able to strike fire with his teams on the track each year.

