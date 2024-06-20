Tennessee vs Texas A&M Set for CWS Finals

Share Facebook

Tennessee and Texas A&M are set to battle for the College World Series Champion title. This best-of-three final series starts on Saturday at 7:30PM in Omaha.

Setting Records

Texas A&M secured their spot in the final series after beating Florida 6-0 on Wednesday night. Hours after the Gators scored 15-4 over Kentucky, Texas A&M managed to shut them out. This is the first time this has happened to Florida in 145 games and since 2022. Tennessee won over Florida State 7-2 in the semifinals on Wednesday and is in the championship series for the first time since 1951.

The Vols and Aggies did not play each other during the regular season, but did face each other during the SEC Tournament in May where Tennessee won 7-4. Despite this loss in the regular season, the Aggies have a chance from showing their skills with their two wins against Florida. It is the first time in program history that Texas A&M has made it to the final series.

SEC On Top

Both SEC teams are looking for their first NCAA Tournament championship in school history. This will be the second straight year and third time in four years that it is an all-SEC final series.

Tennessee is entering the final series as the No.1 seed. it has been 25 years since a No.1 seed won the College World Series. However, there is reason to have confidence in Tennessee’s ability. They have a lot of power at the plate from Christian Moore. The have has 173 home runs, which is the most in the field. While they have a good pitching staff, this could hold them back.

Texas A&M have not lost a tournament game this year, and went undefeated through regionals, super regionals, and their CWS matchups. Their standout player Braden Montgomery suffered a season-ending injury, leaving younger players to step up. Justin Lamkin has been a huge pitching asset for this team.