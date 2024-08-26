Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Napier Banking On Character, Work Ethic

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after an exhaustive weekend of watching football. I’m not in football shape yet.

10. Well, I guess we can go ahead and have an Overreaction Monday even if it was Week Zero. OK, so here is my take on FSU’s loss to Georgia Tech. At least we don’t have to worry about the Semis going undefeated. My overreaction would be that when you build from the portal, you can have some struggles early in the season. The bottom line is Tech was the better team Saturday (T-shirts sold separately).

11. It seemed like every talking head was trying to talk FSU fans off the ledge after that loss and they were pointing to the 12-team playoff as a reason the Semis are not out of it. That is true, but the schedule is difficult and FSU can’t afford another loss. The best bet is to win the ACC, but remember they are 0-1 in the ACC. I know Tech is getting better and better, but maybe we can pump the brakes on the people in Tallahassee wanting to leave the conference.

12. Enough about those guys out west. Let’s talk about some real football, Florida football. I keep going back and forth on Saturday’s game. The truth is I have no idea. It’s like waiting all summer for a movie to come out and you wonder if it will be Casablanca or Jaws: The Revenge, which is the worst movie made. If the Gators commit 12 penalties and have two guys with the same jersey on the field and turn it over a bunch, well, Lorraine Gary is not going to be there to steer the ship and stab the shark with the broken off bow. Hey, I told you it was bad.

13. More than anything, we get to find out Saturday whether Florida is what we think it is or what we fear it might be. That’s why I have such mixed feelings. I saw On3 had Florida’s talent rated the 12thbest in the country. So, you’re saying it comes down to coaching, right? I have been saying this all summer, that this is the year if we find out if Billy Napier can coach at this level.

14. I think he can and we all know he has changed Florida football’s culture and mindset. He’s banking on the 2024 team’s character and work ethic. All Gators hope he is right. Well, almost all Gators. There is still a lunatic fringe.

15. It was a disappointing opener for The Picks, because I foolishly did not listen to people who really thought a lot of Tech and instead listened to people who thought FSU was the bomb. Anyway, a 1-1 record is better than 0-2. On to this week:

Like I said, I keep going back and forth on Florida-Miami. The spread is Miami by 2.5 and feels insignificant. I have been talking in a positive manner about these Gators all summer, so I am going to take Florida and the points. Don’t hate me.

Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite against Clemson in Atlanta and that seems like a lot. But then I think back to the 49-3 whipping the Bullies put on Oregon two years ago. So, I am taking Georgia.

Notre Dame is getting 2.5 at Texas A&M and the Agriculturalists are a real mystery team. Actually, so is Notre Dame. This is hard. I’ll take the Irish and the points.

LSU is a 4.5-point favorite in Vegas against Southern Cal and I am guessing there will be some coin bet on this one. I’ll take the Trojans and the points.

16. Nothing really happened in the NFL exhibitions to change the way I feel about any of the teams. Here are my division champs:

AFC: Bills, Ravens, Jags, Chiefs.

Bills, Ravens, Jags, Chiefs. NFC: Cowboys, Packers, Falcons, Niners.

I’ll wait until next week to give you the wild-card qualifiers.

17. Florida’s soccer team is now 1-0-2 after a tie with UCF in a chippy match Sunday that saw as many yellow cards as goals (four each). Samantha Bohon’s team is getting better and fought from behind, but is not quite there yet. And Mary Wise gets a start on another season with three games in Colorado on Friday through Sunday.

18. I did sneak out to play six holes Saturday, but I forgot my phone so I couldn’t listen to this playlist:

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.