Arkansas To Open Season Tonight Vs. UAPB

SEC college football is back, with Arkansas opening the 2024 season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The in-state opponents face off tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

This is only the second matchup for the Razorbacks and Golden Lions. The last time these teams met was Oct. 23, 2021 when Arkansas defeated UAPB 45-3. All 45 points were secured in the first half, as the starters rested in the second half. The last time the Razorbacks faced UAPB was also played on War Memorial’s field. This was during Arkansas’ strong 2021 season, which resulted with a 9-4 record.

Coaching

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has led the Razorbacks since 2019. Pittman’s nine wins in 2021 are basically forgotten considering his team has gone 11-14 overall in the last two seasons. Last season the Hogs went 4-8 with one SEC win. Majority of forecasts project Arkansas to finish in the bottom three of the 16-team Southeastern Conference.

Pittman’s goal to start out fast will be aided by the return of former head coach Bobby Petrino, who returns to the Razorbacks after serving as the program’s head coach from 2008-2011. He is back as the offensive coordinator. Pittman also added running back coach Kolby Smith and wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch after the 2023 season.

Notable Players

Junior quarterback Taylen Green will lead the Arkansas offense after transferring from Boise State. Green made 22 starts in the past two seasons, completing 287 of 483 passes (59%) for 3,794 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong is also a player to watch. Armstrong was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List going into the 2024 season. Armstrong started all 12 games last season and led the team in receptions (56), yards (764), receiving yards per game (63.7) and touchdowns (5).

If Arkansas can build a two-score lead in the first half to squash the Golden Lions’ confidence, there’s no reason the game shouldn’t be a blowout.

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Golden Lions is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.