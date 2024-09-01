Pat Dooley Grades The Gators: Same Old Same Old

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tailgate’s Pat Dooley grades the Gators for WRUF after their embarrassing 41-17 loss to No. 19 Miami on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:

OFFENSE: D

First half: It was not pretty. Quarterback Graham Mertz only threw for 49 yards and the highlight of the first half was a 71-yard run by Montrell Johnson Jr. Total yardage minus that Johnson run – 74 total yards!

Second half: It did not get any better. Florida was dominated on the line of scrimmage, and this is not a team that is built to rally from four-touchdown deficits.

For the game: It was a total embarrassment, but as bad as it was I blame the defense for not letting the offense get into any kind of rhythm. No pressure, ahhhh!!! DJ Lagway was strong, but it was too late.

DEFENSE: F—

First half: Not good. Florida’s “new” defense looked a lot like the “old” defense (including the drive-changing penalties), allowing 173 passing yards and 24 points.

Second half: So, the Gators must not have paid attention to the scouting report. They seemed clueless on defense.

For the game: Label me an idiot, because I thought this would be a much-improved defense after four years of historically bad defenses. They got a pick, but they also allowed 524 yards and 41 points. It’s going to be a long year.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

First half: Nice field goal from kicker by Trey Smack from 41. Other than that, the special teams were fine, but not great. Are we feeling a theme here?

Second half: Not a factor. I am waiting for the game when they are.

For the game: New coaches, but not a lot of change. I know that special teams are not as important as they used to be. At least Chimere Dike had a nice return late.

OVERALL: F-

Let the vitriol and talking heads ready to dump Billy Napier begin. Hey, if you spend the whole summer talking about how great your roster and culture are now, YOU CAN’T GET BLOWN OUT AT HOME IN THE OPENER IN YEAR THREE!!! Come on.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

Edit