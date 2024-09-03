Rays seek a comeback against Twins

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Rays (67-70)are set take on the Minnesota Twins (75-62) for the second game of a four-game series.

The Rays are looking to come back after suffering a 5-4 loss to the Twins on Monday night. The series opener marked the fourth time in the past five games that the Tampa Bay Rays have lost.

Losing the Early Lead

The Tampa Bay Rays led 2-1 in the first inning due to Dylan Carlson driving in two runs.

However, Minnesota’s Trevor Larnach connected for a three-run shot in the second, marking his 15th homer.

In the third inning, Brandon Lowe scored a run for the Rays after Junior Caminero doubled to center, leaving Tampa Bay short 4-3.

Missing Components

Marking his return from the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder fatigue, Rays’ Zack Littell (5-9) allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings, while striking out two.

Moreover, the Rays felt the absence of outfielder Jose Siri, who did not play due to a personal matter. Siri is expected to play on Tuesday.

One Last Hope

The Twins’ Brooks Lee and the Rays’ Jonny DeLuca both clubbed a solo home run in the eighth inning, bringing the Rays within reach of the Twins.

However, with the score at 5-4 in the ninth inning, the Rays were unable to score to secure a victory.

Pitching Showdown

LHP Jeffrey Springs for the Rays and RHP David Festa for the Twins are the expected starting pitchers for tonight. Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA) will make his seventh start, while Festa (2-4, 4.89 ERA) will make his ninth.

In Springs’ last start, against the Seattle Mariners (69-69), he gave up one hit and zero runs in five innings. On the other hand, Festa gave up two hits and two runs in six innings during his last start against the Atlanta Braves (74-63).

Coming Up

First pitch of the Rays vs. Twins second game of the four-game series is set for Tuesday at 6:50 p.m.