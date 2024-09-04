Florida’s Johnson Embarrassed About Team Effort Against Miami

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators had an abysmal 41-17 loss to the visiting Miami Hurricanes to open the season Saturday. As a result, the fans left the stadium upset and shocked that the Gators lost in such a fashion.

Many players said they were embarrassed after losing to an in-state rival on their home turf before 90,544 fans and a national television audience. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. felt ashamed about his and his team’s effort against the ‘Canes:

Johnson’s Comeback From Surgery

Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after sustaining an injury during the first week of training camp and he didn’t know if he would be able to play in Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes. He was cleared to play and listed as a starter last Wednesday. He was determined to go and do his best to win the game for the Gators.

Johnson had a 71-yard rushing touchdown to bring UF within 17-10 against the Hurricanes late in the first half. At this point in the game, everything looked promising for the Gators.

High Hopes For Next Game

While Gator Nation is disappointed with UF’s opening effort, players have to remember to keep a positive mindset and never-give-up attitude. With the ability to think this way, the Gators can recover and improve their record to 1-1.

Something that athletes do is forget the last game and move on to the next one. This helps keep the players and coaches focused and lets them know that the game that’s important now is the one that is in front of them.

Johnson said the Gators must clean up the mistakes suffered against UM:

Up Next

The Gators look to get back on track Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at The Swamp, with media coverage provided on SEC Network+, ESPN 981.FM/850-AM WRUF.