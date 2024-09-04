Former Florida Baseball Player Langford Shines With Walk-Off Hits For Rangers

Share Facebook

Wyatt Langford, a former Florida Gator, has recorded a team-high three walk-off hits for the Texas Rangers this season. The last one was a grand slam Tuesday night to lift the Rangers over the New York Yankees, 7-4, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have won three consecutive games via walk-off, with six of their last seven home victories coming the same way.

Langford’s Time With Gators

Langford, of Trenton, began his career with the Florida Gators as a freshman in 2021, playing in four games and recording one hit over four at-bats.

During his sophomore year, Lanford led the Gators with 29 multi-hit games, 12 three-hit games and 18 multi-RBI performances. In his junior year, Langford became the third player in program history to hit 20 or more home runs in consecutive seasons.

From Swamp To Big Leagues

Langford was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Rangers, making him the second-highest Gator selected in program history. His powerful hitting, stellar fielding and remarkable consistency made him a standout prospect.

𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 ⭐⛈ Wyatt Langford becomes the second-highest draft pick in team history!#GatorMade // #GoGators pic.twitter.com/2aqXNrN8oR — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 9, 2023

Langford’s MLB Debut

Langford, ranked the No. 6 prospect in MLB, made his big-league debut March 28 after being called up from the Frisco RoughRiders. Langford collected his first Major League RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of Opening Day’s 4-3 win over the Cubs. In the sixth inning, he beat out a ground ball to shortstop for an infield single and his first MLB hit.

Langford’s Grand Slam

Langford has quickly become a key player for Texas with his impressive start. Langford’s transition from college star to MLB standout seems seamless and his future in the majors looks bright.

His walk-off grand slam Tuesday traveled 407 feet, according to Statcast.

Hitting an inside-the-park home run, hitting for a cycle and becoming the first Texas rookie to hit a walk-off slam has made this a memorable first season for Langford, who also has made stellar plays in the outfield.