Gators
Florida goalie Alexa Goldberg at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. [Sydney Johnson/WRUF]

Gators Soccer VS FSU Preview

Jordan September 6, 2024 Gators Soccer 13 Views

The Florida Gators soccer team (2-0-3) will play host to the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (4-0-1) this Sunday at 2 p.m. The match will be played at Donald R. Dizney Stadium and broadcasted on SEC Network.

Florida is coming off a 1-1 draw against Towson at Tiger Field. Sophomore forward Lena Bailey scored her second goal of the season, as graduate defender Emilee Hauser collected her first assist with the Gators. Nevertheless, it was not enough for UF to avoid its third tie in five games to start the new season.

Red-Hot Seminoles at Dizney

As the defending national champions, the Seminoles present a unique challenge for this Gators team. Florida State has recorded 21 goals on the season thus far, the most in their first five matchups since 2009. Senior midfielder/forward Taylor Huff leads her squad with 5 goals.

The Seminoles defeated Villanova 2-0 on September 1st, continuing their 28-game unbeaten streak.

Areas of Focus for the Gators

Florida State will likely keep things rolling in Gainesville, as its starting eleven will look to keep its high-powered offense rolling on Sunday afternoon. The Gators will have to defend in tight spaces and along the transition. The Seminoles are averaging 32.6 shots per game, on top of 44 total corners taken. Due to the high efficiency of FSU’s offense, Florida will have to find a way to limit the opposing production. The Gators’ defenders will need to address the threat along the wings, preventing crosses from being made into the box.

As Florida faces it’s first top 10 opponent of the 2024 season, the Gators will likely mold a gameplan to disturb the flow of pace by Florida State. Be on the lookout for Florida to potentially adapt a low block to reduce FSU’s chances while rapidly counterattacking with the quick break after regaining possession.

About Jordan

Check Also

Orange & Blue Sports Network

Catch the student-led broadcasts from the College of Journalism and Communications right here.

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

https://vimeo.com/198372157 GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Dolphins VS Jaguars

Miami Dolphins VS Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium this …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties