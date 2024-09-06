Gators Soccer VS FSU Preview

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators soccer team (2-0-3) will play host to the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (4-0-1) this Sunday at 2 p.m. The match will be played at Donald R. Dizney Stadium and broadcasted on SEC Network.

Florida is coming off a 1-1 draw against Towson at Tiger Field. Sophomore forward Lena Bailey scored her second goal of the season, as graduate defender Emilee Hauser collected her first assist with the Gators. Nevertheless, it was not enough for UF to avoid its third tie in five games to start the new season.

#29 with her second goal of the season

Red-Hot Seminoles at Dizney

As the defending national champions, the Seminoles present a unique challenge for this Gators team. Florida State has recorded 21 goals on the season thus far, the most in their first five matchups since 2009. Senior midfielder/forward Taylor Huff leads her squad with 5 goals.

The Seminoles defeated Villanova 2-0 on September 1st, continuing their 28-game unbeaten streak.

Areas of Focus for the Gators

Florida State will likely keep things rolling in Gainesville, as its starting eleven will look to keep its high-powered offense rolling on Sunday afternoon. The Gators will have to defend in tight spaces and along the transition. The Seminoles are averaging 32.6 shots per game, on top of 44 total corners taken. Due to the high efficiency of FSU’s offense, Florida will have to find a way to limit the opposing production. The Gators’ defenders will need to address the threat along the wings, preventing crosses from being made into the box.

As Florida faces it’s first top 10 opponent of the 2024 season, the Gators will likely mold a gameplan to disturb the flow of pace by Florida State. Be on the lookout for Florida to potentially adapt a low block to reduce FSU’s chances while rapidly counterattacking with the quick break after regaining possession.