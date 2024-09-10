49ers Spoil Rodgers’ Return in Win Over Jets

Share Facebook

New York Jets fans waited nearly a full year to see four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers return to the field for their team. Rodgers finally made it through a full game for the Jets; however, San Francisco made it a difficult one for the 41-year-old quarterback.

The 49ers handled the Jets 32-19 on the season opener of Monday Night Football, behind 147 yards on the ground for backup Jordan Mason.

Jets Start Out Flying

Although Fred Warner forced a fumble that led to an early field goal for the 49ers, Rodgers and the Jets were in control during the first period.

Rodgers found star receiver Garrett Wilson three times in one drive before Breece Hall drove the ball in for a touchdown, giving New York a 7-3 lead. However, after the first period, not much else went right for the Jets.

49ers Strike Gold

With All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey ruled out of the game, San Francisco turned to little-known backup Jordan Mason.

Mason had 83 carries in his first two seasons combined. On Monday night, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket was given the ball 28 times and made the most of it, scoring his fifth career touchdown to go with 147 yards.

Closing it Out

After Mason’s touchdown made the score 23-7, the 49ers continued to make life difficult for Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP ended the game with only 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Rodgers threw his first touchdown for New York to Allen Lazard in the third quarter, but it was not enough to bring the Jets back into the game.

49ers kicker Jake Moody tied a franchise record as he made six made field goals in his team’s 32-19 win.

New York looks to get back on track on Sunday taking on the Tennessee Titans, while San Francisco hopes to add another win on the season against the Minnesota Vikings.