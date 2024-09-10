Florida Gators Volleyball Drops to No. 13 in the polls

The No. 13 Florida Gators Volleyball team is looking for a statement win against No. 15 Georgia Tech on the road in their midweek matchup.

This past weekend, Florida got off to a bad start in the Florida Invitational as the team dropped their first game against USF 3-2. The Gators were able to quickly turn it around as they earned wins against the University of Southern Indiana (3-0) and Ohio State (3-1).

Florida dropped set one to the Buckeyes in a back-and-forth battle. The Gators had a 15-13 lead early causing for Ohio State to call a time out. Coming out of the time-out, the Buckeyes were able to go on a run-scoring three points. Florida then had to call for a time-out of its own.

Ohio State scored back-to-back points extended its lead to four. Two kills from Amaya Thomas helped keep the Gators within three points but they were unable to comeback and dropped the set.

The Gators were able to take the next three sets (25-20, 25-23,25-21).

Florida is looking to avenge their loss against Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets beat them in last years NCAA Tournament 3-2. This will be the Gators first ranked opponent of the season.

Freshman standouts Taylor Parks , who had three aces, and Jaela Auguste, who had four blocks, will be looking to replicate their performances against the Yellow Jackets.

Florida Gators Volleyball will also be facing Alabama State University this upcoming Friday.