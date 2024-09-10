Florida Women’s Soccer Looks To Bounce Back After Loss To No. 3 FSU

The Florida Gators women’s soccer team will play Kennesaw St. at home Thursday.

The Gators are 2-1-3, with their only loss coming last Sunday to No. 3 FSU. Kennesaw St. comes into the Diz 0-5-1, having been outscored 3-15.

Gators Offensive Attack

The Gators’ offensive front is led by forwards Lena Bailey and Vera Blom, who have two goals each.

Bailey, a sophomore from Tampa, leads the team in shots on goal percentage (.750), recording an OSG in all but two games this season. Bailey played in every game for the Gators last season, racking up four goals and one assist in 497 minutes of work.

GOALLLL! Lena gets the Gators on the board first!

Blom, a freshman and Swedish national, joined the Gators this offseason after competing on the Swedish U19, U18 and U17 teams. Blom has made an impact this season, recording the fifth most minutes (398) on the team. She also has the most minutes for an offensive player. She also has three shots on goal including this one that made the Sport Center Top-10.

The Gators Defense

Florida’s defense is characterized by age and experience. The Gators are starting three Grad-students, Emilee Hauser, Daviana Vaka and Josie Curtis, and one senior, Madison Young. The Gators are currently averaging one goal allowed per game.

Florida also returned their starting goalie from the 2023 season, grad-student Alexa Goldberg. Goldberg won the SEC Defensive player of the week award after allowing no goals in the first four games.

Emilee Hauser and Daviana Vaka show their speed as center backs!

Florida’s Best Outing … So Far

The Gators hallmark win of the season so far came at home against Georgia St. on Aug. 29.

Florida beat the Panthers 2-0 behind a strong defensive performance, which saw the Gators only allow three shots. Florida’s offense came together, playing complementary soccer, eventually leading to two scores for the Orange and Blue, including this Bailey goal.

The Gators will battle for win No. 3 against the Owls at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 98.1 FM, 850 AM, WRUF.