Eastside vs. Trinity Catholic Football Preview

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Eastside Rams (1-2) will face the Trinity Catholic Celtics (1-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Citizens Field.

Eastside Rams

Last Friday, the Rams lost to the Buchholz Bobcats 35-7. Throughout the game, the Rams struggled to get anything going with their passing attack and committed numerous penalties. Entering the fourth game of the season, the Rams will need to fix these mistakes if they want to get back on track.

Led by former Eastside Ram and NFL player Harold “Gator” Hoskins, the Rams hope to reach the potential he knows his athletes can achieve.

With freshmen quarterback Andrew Sutherland and numerous starting freshmen, Hoskins believe the team is close to hitting its stride as the athletes continue to gain experience. Athletes becoming comfortable with the large stadium is essential for the team as they face several difficult squads throughout the season.

Despite the Rams correcting their minor mistakes against Bobcats, Hoskins expect the team to continue executing on its gameplan in multiple ways. Although Hawkins is not surprised by the team’s drive and attitude, he intends for repetitive mistakes to be changed. Going into this week game, the Rams goal is to commit as few unforced errors as possible.

Trinity Catholic

The Celtics are coming off a 34-14 win against the Forest Wildcats last Friday. Starting their season with a two-game losing streak, the Celtics have made changes to improve their drive as well.

Former Gators quarterback John Brantley led the Celtics to the FHSAA Football State Championship last season. Although the team did not come away with the state title, this year’s Celtics squad will look to be a new force to be reckoned with.