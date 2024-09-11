Tyreek Hill Speaks On Traffic Incident In Press Conference

Share Facebook

Perhaps the biggest story to come out of the opening week of the NFL season was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s arrest before the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The star wide receiver spoke at a press conference earlier today about the incident.

The Incident

Prior to the 1:00 p.m. slate of games on Sunday, Hill was pulled over for speeding.

Body camera footage released on Monday night displayed Hill being slow to roll down his windows when asked by the officer before being demanded to exit his vehicle. Things escalated quickly, as officer Danny Torres grabbed and subsequently forced Hill onto the pavement while placing him in handcuffs.

Tyreek Hill’s Response

Hill expanded on his reaction to the detainment in a local press conference.

He primarily focused on expressing humility and holding himself accountable for his role in the incident. Hill states, “…I could have been better. I could’ve let down my window in that instance.” The Dolphins’ star receiver hopes that the traffic stop leads to insightful and positive conversations across the community.

With that being said, Hill maintains that the officer should be fired.

He views that treatment as unjust to both him and his teammates. At the scene, Miami defensive end Calais Campbell was also handcuffed.

Hill expressed his disbelief regarding the officer’s conduct, considering the presence of bodycams. “It is really crazy to know that you have officers in this world that will literally do that with bodycams on. It’s sad. Which brings up another conversation and leads into what would they do if they didn’t have bodycams? Which is even crazier. So, it’s a lot to unpack, man.”

Moving Forward

Despite the controversy, the Dolphins were able to come out of the game with a win.

The game’s turning point was a forced fumble in the endzone by safety Jevon Holland, saving the Dolphins from being down seventeen points. On the next drive, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a massive 80-yard touchdown to give Miami the momentum for the rest of the affair. Kicker Jason Sanders drilled a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and Miami walked out of their eventful Sunday afternoon 1-0.

Miami will face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. The game will be available on Prime Video.