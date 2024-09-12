Eastside High’s ‘Ram-ily’ Stands Strong Through Time

Share Facebook

Eastside High School took a tough 35-7 loss to longtime rival Buchholz last Friday night at Citizens Field.

The Rams (1-2) played strong defense throughout the game, showing grit and strength as the home team in their first rivalry game of the season.

However, it’s not the wins or losses that stay in your memory, but the people you were surrounded with when they happened. This is what sets Eastside apart from many other high schools in the area and beyond. Standing strong next to the student section on Friday night were countless family members of EHS football players and alumni whose hearts still belong with the Rams.

Rams of the Past

Julie Vinson Johnson, EHS class of 1980, sat proud in the stands in her signature Eastside orange hat and garb, intently watching the game. Johnson recalled her time at Eastside spent heavily involved in the Ram family, where she played in the band and in the softball, volleyball and basketball as a student.

“I know how it feels [to play on an EHS team] and I love the feeling when we come and we just enjoy and celebrate,” Johnson said when asked why she keeps coming back to these football games after graduating long ago. “Whether we win or lose, we still like the celebration, we like the music and we just like watching the games and enjoying [the] family.”

And So It Goes Again

It isn’t just her past with the “Ram-ily” that had Johnson sitting in the stands on Friday night, but her family’s future as well. Her grandson is Eastside wide receiver Daijon “Honey Mustard” Johnson, EHS Class of 2025. “It feels good knowing I’m carrying on the tradition,” Daijon said regarding his grandmother’s time at Eastside.

Eastside’s alumni presence at games is unlike any other, a unique energy can be felt in the stadium and through the Rams football team with so many members of the “Ram-ily,” both past and present, standing behind the players anytime they take the field at Citizens Field.

Up Next

The Rams will host Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.