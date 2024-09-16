Derek Wingo – Blocking the Outside Noise

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators started this season off pretty rocky. With a current record of 1-2, fans have started to question what the rest of the season will look like.

During a press conference this afternoon with Florida linebacker, Derek Wingo, the fifth year senior seems to have an optomistic outlook for the remainder of the season. The Gators have had a dissapointing record for the last few years, some wondering when traditional, Florida football, will be back.

Continuing to work

Following the 33-20 loss on Saturday to Texas A&M, fans are disappointed with Florida’s second loss of the season. Wingo talked about how regardless of your position or outcome of the game, outside noise will always be there. He says it’s the player’s job to block out the outside noise, and continue to work.

Gators must continue putting their best foot forward

After Florida’s loss Saturday, head coach, Billy Napier, leaves the field with fan’s booing him. The result of Saturday night’s game has fans wondering when results will show. Wingo confirms that he’s aware fans are expecting better outcomes. He says the team must continue to put their best foot forward.

Bringing the energy to the field

It’s no surprise that fan’s are disappointed with the current record the Gators hold this season.

Florida has an even more difficult time during away games to create the energy necessary to bring the desired results. Wingo says it’s important for the older guys to bring the intensity since the Gators wont have 93,000 fans behind them.

Derek Wingo and the Gators have a difficult task up ahead as they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi. Both teams are struggling and looking for a win to potentially change their respective seasons around.