Newest Additions (And Losses) To The Top-25

For the first time in the 88-year history of the AP Top 25 rankings, the Southeastern Conference has secured six of the top seven spots. Other conferences struggle to have similar success as three of the four Big Ten schools that were ranked top 10 in the Week 2 AP polls, have dropped out in the Week 3.

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 15, 16).

Big Ten — 6 (Nos. 3, 8, 9, 11, 17, 23).

Big 12 — 5 (Nos. 12, 13, 14, 20, 21).

ACC — 4 (Nos. 10, 19, 22, 24).

MAC — 1 (No. 25).

Independent — 1 (No. 18).

Here is a list of the schools that jumped in and fell out of this weeks AP Top 25 rankings.

Newest Additions

No.25 Northern Illinois University

The Huskies shocked the college football world as they took down No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14, spoiling the Fighting Irish home opener. The Huskies both locked down ND QB Riley Leonard down all night on defense while also outperforming the Irish in passing and rushing yards.

NIU head coach Thomas Hammock was emotional after the win. His response is enough to make any fan say, “College football is so back…”

Damn, NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock is really feeling this win pic.twitter.com/aIlLIraWIh — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 7, 2024

So far this season, the Huskies…

Ranked for the first time since 2013 (Plus, the only non-Power Four conference to be ranked this season)

First win over a top-10 opponent in school history (previously 0-14)

First top-five win for a Mid-American Conference team in league history

Notre Dame reportedly paid $1.4 million to NIU for its matchup.

No. 24 Boston College

The Bill O’Brien era is fully underway after following up a massive road win over Florida St. with a dominating 56-0 win over Duquense. The Eagles will travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the No. 6 Missouri Tigers, as they find themselves as a whopping 16.5-point underdog for the only ranked matchup of the week.

First time being ranked since Nov. 11, 2018

Earliest they have been ranked in a season since 2005, (No. 22 in the preseason poll)

No. 23 Nebraska

“We about to roll your as**s,” Colorado safety Shilo Sanders said to Nebraska captains before kickoff. “Boy, you know we about to to roll you, bruh.”

Shilo Sanders to Nebraska players at the coin toss prior to 28-10 loss: “We about to roll your asses.” (via @HuskerFootball)https://t.co/O3z8KgATqE pic.twitter.com/vHbbqDwIwI — On3 (@On3sports) September 12, 2024

The Buffaloes indeed, did not “roll” the Cornhuskers. Not even close.

Nebraska controlled the game for 35 minutes in their 28-10 win over Colorado. The Cornhuskers held Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to just one passing touchdown on 38 attempts and a crucial pick-six to put the game away. More impressively, the Buffaloes were held to just 16 rushing yards on 0.7 yards per carry while the Cornhuskers recorded five sacks.

Ranked for the first time since 2019

No. 21 Iowa State

The Cyclones made a huge leap into the top 25 after downing the Iowa Hawkeyes 20-19 on the road.

Despite finding themselves down 13-0 with eight minutes left in the third, senior WR Jayden Higgins ripped a touchdown away from the Hawkeyes defender to begin their comeback. With :09 on the clock, Redshirt freshman Kyle Konrardy sealed the game with a 54-yard field goal to finish their come-from-behind win.

INCREDIBLE effort by @CycloneFB's Jayden Higgins to rip this TD away from the defender. pic.twitter.com/BNwB4VgFIC — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 7, 2024

First Top 25 ranking since Oct. 25, 2021.

Drop-Outs

Week 3: